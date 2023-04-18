DepEd bares impending release of  2021 PBB for public school teachers

Public schools teachers may soon receive their long-awaited 2021 Performance-based Bonus (PBB).

The Department of Education (DepEd) on Tuesday said the release would be made possible after they completed the submission of the requirements to the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Harmonization of National Government Performance Monitoring, Information and Reporting Systems (AO25 Secretariat).

“We understand that it is undergoing assessment now, and we look forward to its release as soon as possible,” the DepEd said, adding that it has also coordinated with the Department of Budget and Management to expedite the release of the bonus.

At the same time, it advised DepEd employees “not to fall into the treacherous tales intended to ignite distrust and anger against the agency—whipped up by shadowy groups whose intentions to cause harm and destroy are disguised as concern.”

PBB is an incentive given to government employees in accordance to their performance and contribution to the accomplishment of their agency’s overall targets and commitments. -30-