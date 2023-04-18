DepEd bares impending release of  2021 PBB for public school teachers

byClaudeth Mocon-Ciriaco
April 18, 2023
1 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

Public schools teachers may soon receive their long-awaited 2021 Performance-based Bonus (PBB).

The Department of Education (DepEd) on Tuesday said the release would be made possible after they completed the submission of the requirements to the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Harmonization of National Government Performance Monitoring, Information and Reporting Systems (AO25 Secretariat).

“We understand that it is undergoing assessment now, and we look forward to its release as soon as possible,” the DepEd said, adding that it has also coordinated with the Department of Budget and Management to expedite the release of the bonus.

At the same time, it advised DepEd employees “not to fall into the treacherous tales intended to ignite distrust and anger against the agency—whipped up by shadowy groups whose intentions to cause harm and destroy are disguised as concern.”

PBB is an incentive given to government employees in accordance to their performance and contribution to the accomplishment of their agency’s overall targets and commitments. -30-

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
Claudeth Mocon-Ciriaco
Claudeth Mocon-Ciriaco is a grant recipient and fellow of 2017 media fellowship program by Probe Media Foundation Inc. She is a graduate of Bachelor of Mass Communication from the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila (PLM). After graduating in 2000 she immediately worked as a newspaper correspondent for Today Newspaper until 2005. Within those five years in Today Newspaper, she was assigned to cover the Eastern Police and Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), Rizal Province, and the Departments of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and Tourism (DOT). In October of 2005, she became a correspondent for the Philippine Business Daily Mirror Publishing, Inc. She covers Health, Education, MMDA, the local government units in the eastern and southern portions of the metropolis, and Rizal Province.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Senators step up BOT law revision, ensure smooth implementation of PPP projects

byButch Fernandez
April 18, 2023
Next Article

Amid furor over EDCA sites,China’s FM coming to PHL

byMalou Talosig-Bartolome
April 18, 2023

Related Posts