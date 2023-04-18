DENR chief holds meeting with land-reclamation critics

The practice of land reclamation, also called dump-and-fill, may cause irreversible damage to the coastal ecosystem.

This was stressed by international nongovernment organization Oceana Philippines and fisherfolk groups under the Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (Pamalakaya) as the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) held its first public consultation with leaders of environmental groups that oppose land reclamation in Manila Bay on Friday, April 14 at the DENR Central Office in Quezon City.

The consultation, attended by key DENR officials led by Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga, was part of the “continuous policy review and outreach to stakeholders on environmentally critical issues.”

Joining Loyzaga were DENR Undersecretaries Jonas Leones, Juan Miguel Cuna, CP David, and Marilou Erni; DENR Technical Adviser to the Secretary Dr. Noralene Uy; Professor Jessica Bercilla; and Atty. Gia Ibay, head of the Climate Change and Energy Programme of World Wildlife Fund Philippines (WWF).

Fernando Hicap, national chairman of Pamalakaya, Narod Eco, member of Advocates of Science and Technology for the People (AGHAM) and a former researcher at the University of the Philippines’ National Institute of Geological Sciences; Atty. Rose-Liza Osorio, Legal and Policy Specialist of Oceana Philippines; Paco Perez, Campaign Officer of NILAD; Jerwin Baure, Public Information Officer of AGHAM; and Jon Bonifacio, National Coordinator of Kalikasan People’s Network for the Environment attended the event.

In a statement, Yulo-Loyzaga said inputs from all sectors are valuable for the DENR to deliver its mandate.

The dialogue enables the gathering of ground-based knowledge and accelerates the collection of data and evidence from affected communities and stakeholders.

The DENR, Yulo-Loyzaga said, will likewise hold consultations with academic institutions, experts, advocates, and other civil society groups.

“We are reviewing everything—policies, processes, and the immediate actions that need to be taken in order to address this environmental issue. Your inputs today are valuable for the DENR. I am here to listen. That is the promise I am giving you. That listening will result in what we are trying to actually achieve: changes in the process, changes in the policy, and possibly, changes in the people,” the DENR chief said in the statement.

During the meeting, Hicap, however, expressed disappointment over the irreversible damage in Manila Bay caused by land reclamation, its impacts on the livelihoods of people dependent on fishing, and the alleged threats to those who oppose such.

Pamalakaya has been demanding for an audience with the DENR for several months now and held at least four pickets last year to press for their demand to stop the land reclamation projects in the area.

For his part, Eco urged the DENR to make the system and process more participatory rather than just being consultative.

He also said that the DENR should set a threshold of harm, which should serve as the basis for the denial of environmental compliance certificate application.

Eco also said a precautionary principle should also be applied at all times.

For her part, Loyzaga appealed to environmental groups to share data and evidence to help the DENR accelerate the reforms that need to be undertaken.

The DENR chief said the agency is building a constituency for resilient development through continuous consultation. It will hold an Experts Forum on Reclamation in May that will be composed of two sessions: Governance and Technical Issues.

The former will tackle processes, policies, programs, plans, and actions, while the latter session will focus on the scientific aspect of reclamation. Yulo-Loyzaga also invited Pamalakaya and AGHAM as panelists in the multi-stakeholder forum.

“The processes and policies currently being reviewed are part of a larger effort to bring integrity to the Department…we need to understand that we must be fit for our purpose and for the values that we want the Department to represent,” Yulo-Loyzaga explained.

Interviewed by the BusinessMirror, Hicap said he was particularly dismayed at how the DENR officials responded to the issues and concerns they have previously raised.

“We were able to raise the issue of land reclamation but the DENR asked for data from us,” he said. Hicap also noted the DENR chief made no promise to stop land reclamation activities.