Cebu Pacific offers lowfares via 3-day seat sale

Cebu Pacific (CEB) is making summer days much brighter as it brings back its trademark P1SO sale for three days this April.

From April 17 to April 19, CEB travelers can book their flights to select domestic and international destinations for as low as P1 one-way base fare, exclusive of fees and surcharges. The travel period is from August 1 to March 31, 2024.

With CEB’s low fares now made more affordable by P1SO sale, every Juan will have more chances to go on a sandboarding adventure in Laoag, swim in Davao’s white-sand beaches, and satisfy their cravings for authentic Bacolod and Iloilo cuisine.

Live your K-drama fantasies in Seoul, go on a shopping spree in Hong Kong, Taipei, and Singapore, or experience a whole new world in Sydney, Melbourne, and Dubai with direct flights via Cebu Pacific from Manila, Cebu, or Clark.

Passengers with existing Travel Funds may use these to pay for flights and other add-ons. Apart from the Travel Fund, other payment options such as payment centers, credit or debit cards, and e-wallets may also be used.

CEB flies to 35 domestic and 25 international destinations, spanning across Asia, Australia and the Middle East.