Broadcast giant launches 12th regional station in Ilocos Norte

Media giant GMA Network, thru GMA Regional TV (RTV), continues to bring local news that matter to every Filipino as it launches its 12th regional station in the Philippines with GMA Ilocos Norte on March 17.

Set to further strengthen the network’s presence in Northern Luzon, GMA Ilocos Norte can be accessed by viewers via GMA TV 5 on free TV, GMA Affordabox, and GMA Now. It is the network’s fifth regional station in Luzon after GMA Dagupan, GMA Ilocos Sur, GMA Bicol, and GMA Batangas. “With the launch of GMA Ilocos Norte Station as one of the key hubs of GMA Regional TV, this strengthens our local news coverage in North Central Luzon, and solidifies GMA Integrated News’ position as the ‘News Authority of the Filipino.’ Recently, as part of our 2023 initiatives, we have also introduced our morning news program Mornings with GMA Regional TV, which perfectly complements our top-rating afternoon newscast GMA Regional TV One North Central Luzon,” said first vice president and head of GMA Regional TV and Synergy, and acting head of GMA Integrated News Oliver Victor Amoroso.

Joining Amoroso at the station inauguration and blessing were Rizalina D. Garduque, consultant for sales, sales and marketing group; Ann Marie O. Tan, senior assistant vice president for local sales, and concurrent station manager for Central and Eastern Visayas; Sheila Marie R. Medina, senior station manager for GMA Ilocos Sur and Norte stations; Jennevieve Ocaña, station manager, Zamboanga, along with other GMA RTV head office managers.

Also present were Ilocos Norte LGU heads led by Vice Governor Cecilia Araneta Marcos, Laoag City Mayor Michael Marcos Keon, and Vice Mayor Carlos Fariñas.

As part of the activities for the station launch, Ilocanos were treated to a fun-filled Kapuso Mall Show in Robinsons Ilocos featuring Sparkle artists and TikToClock hosts Rabiya Mateo and Jayson Gainza. Joining them were All-Out Sundays’ Hannah Precillas and Garrett Bolden. GMA Synergy’s Game On! host Martin Javier hosted the mall show.

At present, GMA has five regional stations in Luzon, three in Visayas, and four in Mindanao. Moreover, GMA RTV introduced its newscast GMA Regional TV One North Central Luzon in September last year. The newscast services the provinces of Pangasinan, Benguet, La Union, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Pampanga, Tuguegarao, Isabela, Baler, Olongapo, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Abra, and Batanes. Earlier this year, GMA RTV also launched Mornings with GMA Regional TV.