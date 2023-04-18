BOC shuts warehouses of ‘smuggled’ goods

OFFICIALS of the Bureau of Customs (BOC) announced its personnel discovered a total of P150 million worth of agricultural products, including frozen meat and fresh fruits, in six warehouses in Metro Manila that they suspect to be smuggled goods.

Customs Commissioner Bienvenido Y. Rubio said he has issued Letters of Authority (LOAs) mandating the actions by members of the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service and Enforcement and Security Service assigned to the Manila International Container Port and the bureau’s Quick Reaction Team.

Juvymax R. Uy, deputy commissioner for Intelligence Group, said the LOAs issued by Rubio allowed them to act on the derogatory information they received on the warehouses.

Customs Administrative Order 03-2019 defines the LOA as “a written authorization signed by the Commissioner of Customs in the exercise of the power to visit and inspect premises and goods, identifying the Customs Officers authorized to demand evidence of payment of duties and taxes on imported goods openly offered for sale or kept in storage.”

The LOA that Rubio issued targets six warehouses located in Caloocan, Manila and Navotas. The BOC said its personnel found the latter warehouse to be empty and under construction for a cold-storage facility. The BOC said its personnel has temporarily padlocked and blocked access to these warehouses.

The BOC said inventory of the goods will be conducted by the assigned customs examiner and witnessed by agents from the CIIS and ESS-QRT. The owners of the goods will be required to present importation documents or proof of payment, Uy explained.

He added that “if proper documents are not presented, seizure and forfeiture proceedings will be conducted against the shipments.” The latter is for violation of Sec. 1400 [“Misdeclaration, Misclassification, Undervaluation, in Goods Declaration”] in relation to Sec. 1113 [“Property Subject to Seizure and Forfeiture”] of Republic Act 10863 (Customs Modernization and Tariff Act).

“Right now, our team is a well-oiled machine running after these smuggling groups,” Rubio was quoted in a statement the BOC issued last Monday. “The operations yesterday [April 16] showed how our officers work day and night to make sure these products will not make it to our local markets.”

Rubio said he and Uy plan to personally visit the facilities where the suspected smuggled products were found.

“The BOC is sending a clear message to these groups that we will never tire in our efforts to prevent these products from entering our local markets. We commend our officers for their commitment to our mandate,” Uy said.