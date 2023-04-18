Become The Boss with Jabbre

April 18, 2023
JABBRE, a Filipino brand of motorcycle intercom systems releases a new product for every Filipino rider. As soon as Jabbre launched in 2020, the company vowed to provide customers with the best service possible as well as to continuously innovate and produce products with cutting-edge features that are also affordably priced.

And up until this point, JABBRE has kept its promise to connect users, adapt to their needs, and – most importantly – evolve while maintaining a reasonable price.

The most awaited JABBRE’s “BOSS” is a game-changer as it has the most innovative features one can find In a motorcycle intercom at an affordable price. Just like other high-end intercom motorcycle brands, it has a Mesh-type connection, a GPS Navi while in MESH, and a Music sharing while Talking feature. Like other JABBRE intercoms, it has noise cancellation, IP 67 water resistance, Voice Assist, Universal Pairing, Bluetooth S.O, Hi-Fi Stereo and FM radio, long battery life and Bette Based Quality – all innovatory features for only Php 8,000 pesos.

The Big Boss, the game-changing motorcycle intercom in the Philippines, has finally arrived. Order online at Lazada and Shopee. For inquiries, call Customer Support Hotline Number 0966-211-3439 from Monday to Saturday from 9:00AM to 6:00 PM

BMPlus
Being business-savvy should be fun, attainable and A+. BMPlus is BusinessMirror's digital arm with practical tips & success stories for aspiring and thriving millennial entrepreneurs.

