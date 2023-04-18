Asurion to add 700 jobs in Central Luzon

Global tech care company Asurion said it is aiming to add over 700 local full-time jobs in Central Luzon this year.

“We are thrilled to support the development of Central Luzon’s labor economy, given its growing infrastructure, talented workforce, and vibrant environment,” Trevor Williams, Asurion Clark site director, said in a statement on Monday.

With the company’s continued growth and its benefits and perks, Williams believes that these would entice Pampanga locals to work within the province instead of the “highly populated” central business districts.

According to the tech care firm, the company is expected to create more than 700 local full-time jobs within 2023 for technical support, customer care representatives, with additional human resources, operations, training, and support positions.

“This expansion will not only create jobs, but other businesses are sure to benefit from increased economic activity. Asurion’s commitment to the region is a positive sign that it sees Central Luzon as an important location for its business,” Asurion said in a statement on Monday.

The company cuts across multiple industries, including manufacturing, customer service and tech support, and IT shared services.

It currently employs more than 5,000 people across four facilities in the country, including a distribution center in Calamba City, an IT services facility in Manila, and two customer service centers in Santa Rosa and Iloilo, respectively.

The company said it hopes to “replicate” the same success in Clark.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement, the IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) announced on Monday that it will be holding its first IT and Business Process Management (IT-BPM) Career and Job Fair on April 27.

At the career fair, IBPAP said students, fresh graduates, and job seekers will “get the chance to learn from IT-BPM practitioners and professionals; enhance their knowledge of the dynamic sector and the evolving talent landscape; gain access to IBPAP’s expansive network of member organizations, and pursue opportunities with like-minded companies and individuals.”