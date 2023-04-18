Ace your beach preps with these must-haves for family from MR.DIY

‘Tis the season to take a short break from work or school! It’s time to get your summer face on and good thing there’s MR.DIY!

Summer is definitely in the air. Nobody can say no to well-deserved leisure time and just enjoying at the beach. And now that the restrictions are more at ease, there’s no stopping you from your #revengevacay!

But before you head to your destination, bag check muna! Aside from the usual sunscreen, snacks, and swimsuit that you should have, there are also a lot of things you need to take note of especially when you are bringing kids with you.

Good thing, your nearest MR.DIY has these items for you! Ace your summer DIY preps with these summer must-haves for a memorable trip with the whole fam:

1. Swimming Goggles

Goggles are definitely essential for all beach trips! Check these out! These MR.DIY goggles will suit all kinds of swimmers– be itkids or adults, and will fit most people’s faces with its adjustable straps.

2. Sun hat

A wide-brim sun hat is both trendy and useful. It does not take up space since you can fold and stuff it in your beach bag. MR.DIY has various designs in-store! You’ll never worry about sun damage knowing MR.DIY stores are just a strone’s throw away, with more than 350 stores nationwide.

3. Slippers

Any closed-toe shoe will trap sand so get yourself a proper pair of beach-friendly slippers right after. MR.DIY has a variety of chic slippers that are very comfortable, lightweight, easy to walk in, and durable.

4. Sunglasses

Protect your eyes from harmful UV rays with these fab sunglasses! MR.DIY has a range of trendy sunglasses for everyone in the family. Make sure to keep an eye on them!

