Aboitiz: Shape the future at the inaugural AI summit

Aboitiz Data Innovation (ADI), Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (DSAI) arm of the Aboitiz Group, is inviting the shapers of tomorrow to the inaugural AI Summit Philippines, happening on May 10 to 11, 2023 at the Marriott Grand Ballroom.

The country’s AI and tech trailblazers and playmakers gather under one roof to discuss and shed light on turning data into actionable insights for scaling across industries as well as the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities in AI.

At the frontlines of the Aboitiz Group’s Great Transformation journey to become the Philippines’ first Techglomerate is ADI, responsible for operationalizing DSAI to transform data into business and sustainability outcomes. This has re-invigorated the Group with a data-driven mindset and culture of innovation. The AI Summit is a milestone in this Great Transformation and a reflection of the Group’s commitment to advancing AI development in the country.

“We have an unparalleled opportunity to leapfrog the digital revolution in the Philippines and transform vital industries that will drive the country’s progress by leveraging enabling technologies such as Data Science and AI,” said ADI Chief Executive Officer (CEO) David R. Hardoon.

“The Aboitiz Group is the first of many Techglomerates to come as data-driven innovation is injected into businesses, large and small. At ADI, we are thrilled to partner with Aboitiz Equity Ventures and Union Bank of the Philippines in launching the AI Summit Philippines as we believe this will play a pivotal role in accelerating the adoption and operationalization of DSAI in the country,” he added.

Behind the latest and most advanced technologies are the people bringing them to life through real-world use cases and applications. The two-day summit will feature keynote speeches and panel discussions led by renowned leaders and experts.

These thought-provoking discussions will focus on three streams: Data Science and Transformation in Financial Services, Powering Smart Cities through Data; and Operationalizing Data Science and AI.

ADI said the AI Summit will also provide an excellent opportunity for participants to network and meet with enthusiasts and industry leaders, learn about the latest trends and best practices, and explore potential collaborations with like-minded individuals and organizations.

From public officials to industry practitioners, and students to lifelong learners, this event will provide invaluable insights, knowledge, and connections to contribute to the adoption and development of AI in the Philippines.

Register at www.aiphsummit.ph to get complimentary entry to the event.