Yamaha presents the Sport Machines At The Makina Motoshow

April 17, 2023
Yamaha Motor Philippines returns to the Makina Motoshow to unveil the Sport Machines. These motorcycles were crafted to ignite the rider’s spirit from within. It is breathtaking in its beauty, innovative in technology, and pure in its performance.

The Next Horizon category of the Sport Machines took center stage with the Ténéré models. Adventure travelling takes skill, courage, and endurance – as well as faith in your machine. The Super Ténéré is built from the ground up to be the most exciting next-generation adventure tourer, combining Yamaha’s Dakar-bred toughness and reliability with light, easy handling and advanced rider assist technology.

The Ténéré 700, is a go-anywhere motorcycle than is driven by a high-torque 689cc 2-cylinder engine equipped with a special optimized transmission that gives you the ideal balance of power and control, this rally-bred long-distance adventure bike is built to master a wide range of riding conditions on the dirt or asphalt. And it is now available in the latest colors of Icon Blue and Tech Camo.

Also featured in the Yamaha Booth are the MT-10 SP and MT-07 from the Dark Side of Japan, The XSR900 and XSR700 for Faster Sons, the RWorld with the YZF-R1M and YZF-R7, and the Tracer 9 GT for the Roads of Life.

Custom-built Yamaha XSR 155 motorcycles were official entries to the Motobuilds Pilipinas competition with three variations being unveiled by builders Adrian Reyes Jacinto, Jed Patrick Oriña, and Seiko Serrano

Yamaha continues to innovate and cultivate its model lineup in every edition of their presentation and the Sport Machines are a testament to their unyielding dedication to motorcycle enthusiasts of every lifestyle.

Stay updated by following the Yamaha socials:
Website: https://www.yamaha-motor.com.ph/index.html
FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/ph.yamaha
YT Channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/yamahamotorphils
IG: https://www.instagram.com/yamahaphilippines/?hl=en
Twitter: https://twitter.com/YamahaMotorPH
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@yamahamotorph

