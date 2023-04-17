Why France is burning

The concept of state pensions dates back to the late 19th and early 20th centuries, when many Western countries were experiencing a period of significant social and economic change.

The first state pension scheme was introduced in Germany in 1889 by Chancellor Otto von Bismarck. The German pension system was a groundbreaking initiative that aimed to provide retirement benefits to workers who had reached the age of 70. It marked the first time that a government had taken responsibility for the welfare of its citizens in old age.

Following the success of the German pension system, other countries began to implement similar schemes. In the UK, the first state pension was introduced in 1908. This scheme provided a small weekly payment to individuals who had reached the age of 70 and had an income below a certain level.

In the US, the 1935 Social Security Act established a system of old-age benefits, which provided retirement income to workers who had contributed to the system through payroll taxes. This was a major step in the provision of social welfare in the US, and it remains a central part of the country’s social safety net.

Since then, many other countries have implemented state pension systems, although the specifics of these systems vary widely. In general, however, state pensions seek to provide a basic level of financial security to individuals in old age, and are typically funded through a combination of taxes and contributions from workers.

State pensions are a “Ponzi scheme” to the effect that new workers and their contributions pay for existing retirees that are receiving benefits. The system was designed that way.

People think that state pensions operate like an insurance policy. Insurance works because it is “pooled-risk.” Your home fire insurance is always there because many people will pay in and very few will collect as a result of a fire.

But theoretically everyone will collect on the state pension when they retire and must therefore depend on the “new workers.” The problems that virtually every state pension faces is that (1) retirees are living and consequently collecting benefits longer and (2) there are fewer “new workers.”

France has one of the lowest retirement ages for an industrialized country, and spends more than most countries on pensions, amounting to almost 14 percent of its GDP.

France is going through major protests—actually riots—over government plans to raise the retirement age and eligibility for pension benefits to 64 from 62. The justification is that in 2000, there were 2.1 workers paying into the system for every one retiree; in 2020 that ratio had fallen to 1.7. That is not sustainable.

The French state pension is not self-funding but is now being augmented by government debt. That is not good.

Similar to an Individual Retirement Account in the US, the Personal Equity and Retirement Account is a voluntary retirement savings program established in 2008. While there are two types of PERA accounts, one for investors, the Regular PERA is intended to save for retirement.

The contribution limit is P100,000 annually for those under 55 years and P200,000 for those above 55. PERA contributions are tax-deductible up to P100,000 per year. The earnings from PERA investments are also tax-free, as long as the funds are withdrawn after five years and used for retirement or other qualified purposes.

PERA is a voluntary retirement savings program in the Philippines that offers tax incentives to encourage Filipinos to save for their retirement. You cannot rely on your social security benefits to fund your retirement.