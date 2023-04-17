The white T-shirt reworked

Dedicated to quality, craftsmanship and longevity, COS revisits the iconic white T-shirt with details from the atelier and more sustainably sourced materials.

Presenting a nine-piece capsule, the brand explores the elements that form the foundations of the perfect tee, reinventing them through refined design details and distorted garment construction—pleating, deconstructing and decorating.

Focusing on contemporary silhouettes and ergonomic fits, a crew-neck style is crafted from smooth organic cotton-jersey, its oversized shape accentuated by drop-shoulders and elbow length sleeves. Versatile and ideal for layering or wearing solo, a signature shrunken-fit, ribbed-neck T-shirt remains a cornerstone of COS’ collections, while relaxed silhouettes are effortlessly understated.

The brand continues its ethos for circular production, lasting design, and innovative materials. Circulose is introduced for the season, a material recycled from discarded textiles in a process powered by 100% renewable energy. A Circulose blend forms four T-shirt designs including, a cropped silhouette, an oversized style with a functional pocket detail, and a classic tee with a tie-back that offers a more personalized fit. Further experimenting with the material, an artful side tuck design achieves a longer, asymmetric shape.

Available in additional colorways, the COS White T-shirt collection are in-store and online at www.cos.com throughout the spring/summer season.