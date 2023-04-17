‘Sun’s not the enemy; toxic sunscreens are’–group

NOT only are they hazardous to human health, these products can also damage coral reefs and, hence, consumers are being warned using sunscreen brands sans market authorization.

Better yet, these products should be banned, the Ecological Waste Coalition of the Philippines (EcoWaste Coalition) said.

The group issued such warning after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued its Advisory 2023-0519 reminding the public of the proper selection and use of sunscreen products.

“To combat the damaging effects of ultraviolet (UV) radiation in the body, safety measures are recommended to be practiced, including wearing sunglasses and protective clothing, and limiting sun exposure,” the FDA said.

“Another safety measure is the use of appropriate sunscreen products,” the FDA added, stressing “it is highly advised to purchase only products that have been notified with the FDA.”

However, according to EcoWaste Coalition, of the 12 brands of sunscreen products their staff purchased for P60 to P250 each from cosmetic retailers in Binondo and Quiapo, six were not authorized by the agency as confirmed through the FDA Verification Portal.

“We are concerned with the over-the-counter sale of unauthorized sunscreen products, which may not protect users from the damaging effects of UV radiation to human health,” the EcoWaste Coalition told the FDA through a letter submitted last April 11.

As mentioned in the said FDA Advisory, overexposure to the sun may bring risks to health such as “premature skin aging, wrinkling and sagging, a compromised immune system, and skin cancer.”

The EcoWaste Coalition also expressed its concern over the presence of reef-damaging substances in 10 samples of a dozen samples. One sample even lacks a list of ingredients, and the other one has information written in Chinese characters, the group said.

“Knowing the need to protect and nurture our coral reefs, which have been ‘in constant and rapid decline,’ the Philippines should consider adopting an all-encompassing ‘Sunscreen Regulations,’ which, along with other conservation measures, can help in restoring the integrity and health of our marine ecosystems,” the organization pointed out.

Palau, Hawaii

ECOWASTE Coalition is referring to the unprecedented “Sunscreen Regulations” adopted by the government of Palau. An archipelagic state, Palau has banned sunscreen ingredients that are harmful to coral reefs, according to the EcoWaste Coalition.

Among these reef-toxic sunscreen ingredients are: oxybenzone (benzophenone-3); octinoxate (octyl methoxycinnamate; ethylhexyl methoxycinnamate); octocrylene; 4-methyl-benzylidene camphor; and, avobenzone (butyl methoxydibenzoylmethane). These chemicals are on the list of ingredients contained in the sunscreen samples purchased by EcoWaste Coalition members.

The ban, which took effect in January 2020, aims “to protect Palau’s pristine marine environment from the harmful effects of reef-toxic sunscreen.” It prohibits the entry, manufacture, importation and sale of reef-toxic sunscreens.

The EcoWaste Coalition also cited the ban imposed by the state of Hawaii on sunscreen products containing oxybenzone and octinoxate, which took effect in January 2021. A bill pending at their Senate would further ban avobenzone and octocrylene as ingredients in such products.

“Sun protection products that are meant to protect the skin from UV radiation should not pose health risks, as well as endanger the corals and the marine ecosystems as a whole,” the EcoWaste Coalition emphasized.