Stock-Market-Outlook

Last week

Share prices slightly went down last week as investors adopted a cautious stance ahead of the policy actions of the United States Federal Reserve and the Monetary Board of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) later this month.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index fell 6.60 points to close the four-day trading week at 6,481.91 points.

The main index was down for three straight days from Tuesday, following the Holy Week break, before recovering most its losses on Friday.

Volume of trade was still lower at an average of P4.72 billion for the week. Foreign investors, which cornered half of the trades, were net buyers at P973.49 million.

Most of the sub-indices ended in the red led by the All Shares index that shed 5.97 points to close at 3,480.77 points, the Financials index rose 29.22 to 1,810.25, the Industrial index fell 38.18 to 9,252.71, the Holding Firms index declined 49.92 to 6,300.47, the Property index was down 27.69 to 2,716.28, the Services index retreated 8.24 to 1,604.42 and the Mining and Oil index surged 437.77 to 11,111.92.

For the week, losers edged out gainers 139 to 77 and 29 shares were unchanged.

Top gainers were Keppel Philippines Properties Inc., Suntrust Resort Holdings Inc., Apex Mining Co. Inc., Vulcan Industrial and Mining Corp., Jolliville Holdings Corp., SSI Group Inc., and Manila Mining Corp. A and B shares.

Top losers, meanwhile, were BHI Holdings Inc., Figaro Coffee Group Inc., AllHome Corp., Roxas Holdings Inc., Ferronoux Holdings Inc., Pacifica Holdings Inc. and Philippine Business Bank.

This week

Share prices may go up this week due to expectations that there will be a pause in inflation rate hikes in the coming months.

This coincided with the International Monetary Fund’s upgrade of the Philippine economic growth outlook to 6 percent this year from the previous 5 percent, despite the overall downgrade in global economic outlook.

“Ultimately, asset prices are more concerned about how broader economic growth impacts earnings,” broker 2TradeAsia said.

It said the first quarter earnings per share of listed firms may grow by 20 percent, with “possible surprises” in banking, tourism-adjacent plays and energy.

“Expect some lift in participation especially as the market approaches first quarter earnings reporting season. Amid this era of slower but still positive macro growth and higher financial risks, smart but stricter allocations to specific sectors and growth stories are preferred to generate access returns.”

Immediate support for the main index is seen at 6,350 and resistance at 6,600 points.

Stock picks

Maybank Investment Banking Group has maintained its neutral view on the country’s telecom players as it expects service revenues to grow marginally this year and fixed-line growth to slow.

It projected PLDT Inc.’s service revenues to grow by only 3.1 percent and Globe Telecom Inc. by 2.6 percent this year as it expects weakness in home broadband to persist and mobile to temporarily slow down following the deadline of the mandatory SIM card registration.

For Converge Information and Communications Technology Solutions Inc., it expects revenue to grow 11.5 percent this year, higher than two bigger telcos, but slower than last year’s growth of 27 percent due to slower net adds, the introduction of cheaper-priced postpaid and prepaid broadband plans and base effects.

“We expect net income for the sector to remain lumpy as we also expect huge one-off gains from tower sales to come in between first and third quarters of the year,” it said.

“We also acknowledge the potential headwind in mobile, as only 32 percent of total SIMs have been registered as of end-March; this could potentially cause mobile subscribers churn of 3-5 percent. We believe the government will extend the April 26 deadline by 120 days, which was a permitted clause in the bill, given the still-low percentage.”

PLDT shares were last traded at P1,260 apiece, Globe at P1,805 and Converge at P12.32.