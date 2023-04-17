SEC secures 2nd conviction of lending firm in 2 months

THE Securities and Exchange Commission said it has secured the conviction of three officials of lending company Dr Verma Lending Corp. after it submitted falsified documents for registration with the agency.

This is already the agency’s second conviction in two months.

In a decision dated April 5, the Pasay Metropolitan Trial Court Branch 47 found three officials of the company guilty of the Revised Penal Code, providing penalties for the falsification of public documents by a private individual.

The accused—Jelyn Orillo Borja, Uldarico Sahay and Jessie Basarte Borja—were each sentenced up to two years and six months imprisonment and a P100,000 fine.

The SEC filed the criminal case against Dr Verma Lending after the SEC Corporate Registration and Monitoring Department found irregularities in the Certificate of Bank Deposit in the amount of P1 million, supposedly to have been issued by the Pasay Two Shopping Center Branch of BDO Unibank Inc. in April 2017.

The Certificate of Bank Deposit was made in compliance with Republic Act 9474 (Lending Company Regulation Act), which prescribes a minimum paid-up capital of P1 million for lending companies.

Upon verification with the bank, the SEC found that the bank certificates were falsified and that the BDO branch had not issued the certificate of bank deposit submitted by Dr Verma Lending.

“As [Jelyn Borja, Uldarico Sahay and Jessie Borja] knowing fully well that the bank certificate is a requirement and that their corporation does not have the money to put up the same, their reliance on fixers to procure such certification necessarily negates their excuse or purported lack of knowledge over the falsification of the same, thereby making them liable for the act,” according to the court’s decision.

Last March, the SEC also saw the prosecution of officers of Phil86 Gurunanak Lending ang Trading Corp. over the same violation.

Previously, lending company officials of Naurasidhu55 and X-CEE789 Lending and Trading Inc. were also convicted under the LCRA.

The SEC has already revoked the primary registration of a total of 2,084 lending companies for non-compliance with the LCRA. It has also revoked the secondary license of 39 lending or financing companies due to various violations of SEC rules and regulations.

The SEC is also prosecuting 375 individuals in 56 cases for violations of the Securities Regulation Code and three cases for violations of the Revised Penal Code.