SEC, PSE action still awaited on Abra Mining

More than a year since the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) came out with its pronouncement for a win-win solution to the case of Abra Mining, which was suspended for the sale of unlisted shares of the company, the investors holding on to the shares have not yet been informed of any subsequent PSE action.

The same is true for the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which has not yet acted on the sale by Abra Mining of shares that were not listed or those shares that went through the rigmarole of hurdling the requirements for PSE listing.

PSE officials have earlier announced a plan of the exchange to seek a white knight for Abra Mining’s troubles but since then, after it has received mixed reviews from investors in the stock market, nothing concrete has come out of it. Meanwhile, many investors are nursing their losses for the shares that they have bought and which they cannot monetize.

As per the PSE’s findings and which we believe the SEC were aware of are the following:

1. The number of the Company’s fully paid issued and outstanding shares exceeds the number of listed shares, in contravention of PSE’s rule that all fully paid issued and outstanding shares should be applied for listing;

2. The number of the Company’s shares lodged with PDTC exceeds the number of the Company’s listed shares, in contravention of PSE’s rule that only securities approved for listing should be lodged with PDTC for trading, and;

3. The number of the Company’s shares lodged with PDTC exceeds the number of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares (as contained in the Company’s audited financial statements), which means that shares that are not yet reflected in the books of the Company have been lodged with PDTC and are being traded, in contravention of the provisions of the Revised Corporation Code.

The failure of the PSE to police the stock market for certain shenanigans is one of the concerns that the Financial Action Task Force has raised, according to those in the know, for the continued inclusion of the Philippines to the so-called grey list. The Philippines is being asked to be consistent in its enforcement of anti-money laundering rules and so far, the FATF is yet to see concrete moves like the filing of court suits against those involved in money laundering.

It must be remembered that inclusion in the grey list raises serious foreign investors’ concerns on the ability of the country to ensure that anti-money laundering rules are in place. If the country cannot satisfy the FATF rules on anti-money laundering rules, we face the prospects of OFWs facing many chokepoints for their remittances to their families.

Not only that. Even the entry of foreign investments will be flagged and even foreign banks will not deal with local banks due to the many hurdles they have to go through just to have the swift code for the money transfers needed. The swift code allows local banks to immediately remit money to foreign banks and vice versa.

In the case of Abra Mining, investors are also awaiting the action from the Securities and Exchange Commission on what it has so far committed to do in the case of the failure of the PSE to police its ranks. There have been many investor concerns on the PSE that range from cases of deferment of stock rights, the issue of dividends that remain unpaid like that of Philippine National Bank and its PNB Holdings property dividend, and even a violation in disclosure rules.

The Abra Mining issue has bolstered the need for punitive action and for officials to be clapped behind bars as what they did corresponds to securities fraud, investors said. In fact, there is now a call for the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to undertake an investigation on the officials of Abra Mining motu proprio.

This is what some investors who bought shares of AR want since such a SEC action will send a clear signal to the investing community that, in the stock market game, no one can flout the law.

This will also test the experience of SEC Chairman Emil Aquino, who at one time headed the prosecution group of the commission during the time of then SEC Chairman Rosario N. Lopez, which has been dubbed as the Golden Age of the SEC when it was winning cases before the courts.