Scribes pick UST’s Hernandez UAAP Player of the Week

IMEE HERNANDEZ rose to the occasion as University of Santo Tomas (UST) put away Ateneo in four sets in University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) women’s volleyball action Sunday at the PhilSports Arena.

Imposing her will in the middle, Hernandez notched a career-best 24 points on 19 attacks, three blocks and two service aces in that 25-22, 25-20, 27-29, 25-21 victory over Ateneo.

Those numbers were enough to name Hernandez as the Collegiate Press Corps UAAP Player of the Week presented by San Miguel Corp. and Philippine Sports Commission with MNL Kingpin, Tinapayan Festival, and Jockey as minor sponsors.

“My mindset is to execute my role, what I need to do inside the court,” Hernandez said. “And I need to show maturity as one of the seniors.”

Hernandez was quick in attacks and solid in defense for UST, which won three straight matches for an 8-3 win-loss card in a share for second spot with defending champion National University (NU) and Adamson University.

Hernandez and the Tigresses strengthened their chances of finishing in the top two after the eliminations for a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four.

Hernandez beat teammate Eya Laure, De La Salle’s Angel Canino, Ateneo’s Faith Nisperos, and reigning MVP Bella Belen of NU for the weekly citation handed out by print and online scribes covering the beat for April 12 to 16.

“But we won’t stop improving ourselves—play better each match,” she said.

Hernandez made it back-to-back for UST in the weekly ward after Laure earned the citation in the week before Lent.