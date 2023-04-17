San Beda vs KL Aseel in AsiaBasket International final

THE San Beda-Machateam Red Lions and Kuala Lumpur (KL) Aseel disposed of their respective semifinals opponents on Sunday night to arrange a titular showdown for the Sportsclick AsiaBasket International Championship crown at the MABA Stadium in Kuala Lumpur.

San Beda-Machateam stunned Harimau Malaysia, 83-72, while Kuala Lumpur Aseel scored a 90-87 squeaker over the College of Saint Benilde (CSB) Blazers.

The San Beda-Machateam final is set at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, right after the 5 p.m. battle for third place between Harimau Malaysia and CSB.

Harimau Malaysia surged ahead in the first half, 35-19, but San Beda-Machateam went on a 22-4 run capped by a buzzer-beating three-pointer from Emmanuel Tagle for a 41-39 halftime lead.

The game seesawed in the third quarter but San Beda-Machateam built a 63-55 advantage late in the period, only to be threatened early in the final quarter.

San Beda-Machateam pulled away for good with an 18-2 run for 83-66 with five minutes left. The Red Lions were never threatened after that.

Yukien Andrada led San Beda-Machateam with 23 points and 12 rebounds, while

Jacob Cortez added 13 points, six rebounds, four assists, and four steals.

Jomel Puno chipped in 10 points and three rebounds for the Red Lions.

Ting Chun Hong led Harimau Malaysia with 24 points, five rebounds and three assists.

KL, meanwhile, survived a late comeback by CSB to deny what could have been an all-Philippine National Collegiate Athletic Association teams finale.

The Aseel were comfortably ahead, 80-67, with seven minutes remaining when the Blazers went on a 16-0 run to take an 83-80 lead with two and a half minutes left.

KL answered with an 8-0 run on Tan Wei Long’s go-ahead three-pointer and Louie Sangalang and Soong Kah An’s clutch free throws for an 88-83 cushion with 10 seconds left.

The Blazers still gave the Aseel a scare as Migs Oczon converted a four-point play with 4.2 seconds left that cut the lead to just one, 88-87.

Jalen Robinson, who struggled with his free throws, made two charities off a quick foul to put KL ahead by three with 3.5 seconds left.

Oczon tried to send the game to overtime, but his three-pointer only hit the backboard as time expired.

Robinson led the Aseel with 29 points, 21 rebounds and three blocks in an error-filled game. He committed seven turnovers.

Sangalang added 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Wee Yong Gan put up 15 points.

Miggy Corteza led CSB with 24 points, six rebounds and three blocks, Oczon finished with 18 points and 10 assists, while Prince Carlos contributed 16 points, six rebounds and six assists for CSB.

Paul Turco mahad a double-double of 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Blazers.