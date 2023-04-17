RLC unveils premium condo project in Cebu

Mandaue, Cebu—Amid the increase in interest rate due to inflationary pressures, RLC Residences—the housing arm of Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC)—launched on Friday its latest premium development dubbed Mantawi Residences.

The company noted that Cebu is still the leading destination of choice outside of Metro Manila among developers, with the take-up for upscale residential projects increasing to 24 percent in 2021, from 6 percent in 2020. This is expected to rise further with the easing of quarantine restrictions and the reopening of the economy.

RLC Residences Vice President and Business Unit General Manager John Richard B. Sotelo said the company believes that the headwinds being faced by the property sector will eventually dissipate in the near future.

“For those who are buying for Mantawi, they’re going to need a bank loan in six, seven or eight years. So by that time, we’re pretty confident that the spike in interest rates that we’re seeing today should have already tapered off,” he told reporters at the sidelines of the launch event held at the NUSTAR Resort and Casino in Cebu City.

“[Also], I think the government is saying [that] by middle of next year, inflation should be down to about 1 percent [to] 2 percent.”

Strategically located at the heart of Ouano Avenue in Mandaue City, Mantawi Residences will have 40-storey four condominiums, each housing penthouse and one- to three-bedroom units. This upscale development boasts of a 1.3-hectare amenity area, where hyper-sized and above-standard facilities will soon be made available.

The property is set to feature a variety of landscaped areas, beach-inspired swimming pools, a cascading water wall, a pet park, an outdoor play area, etc. It will also offer curated global retail brands at the ground floor.

This project is designed to provide spacious living spaces and built-in devices to its residents. It will have exclusive and roomy penthouses with multiple loggias, so owners can enjoy the city’s skyline.

Mantawi Residences is near academic institutions, shopping hubs, and hospitals. Soon, it will also be just a stone thrown away from future developments in the pipeline, as the Mandaue government plans to develop the Metro Cebu Expressway and the Cebu Bus Transit, turning the Cebu International Port into an international cruise docking area, and the establishment of a premier waterfront development featuring a commercial space and a luxury district.

Since the start of pre-selling the first phase of the project comprised of the first two towers with a combined inventory of 474 units last March 31, Sotelo said two of the four penthouses of Tower 1 have been already sold. He expects more units to be taken up, following the kick off, given the quality and sales performance of their other three residential projects in the province, namely, Azalea Place, Amisa Private Residences, and Galleria Residences Cebu. In fact, he revealed that the last two condo projects have so far been already sold at 96 percent and 99 percent, respectively.