Revenge spending boosts Vista Land income in 2022

Vista Land and Lifescapes Inc., the property development arm of billionaire Manuel B. Villar Jr., said it is bullish on the real estate sector after it recorded a core net income of P7.7 billion, some 10 percent higher than the previous year’s P6.96 billion.

The company said its consolidated revenue reached P29.8 billion in 2022, slightly higher than last year’s P29.63 billion. Rental income last year amounted to P13.7 billion while real estate revenues reached P12.8 billion.

“We remain bullish on the industry for this year especially with the level of our project launches last year. We have a pipeline of projects going into 2023 and we are slated to launch more projects this year as buyer’s confidence is back. We have seen sustained growth in overseas Filipinos’ remittance which is projected to grow by 4 percent this year,” said Villar.

The chairman of Vista Land said demand from overseas Filipinos, one of the company’s top buyers over the years, remained strong which resulted in the 12 percent growth in its reservation sales which reached P65.5 billion in 2022.

“We have also announced our shift to the upscale, vertical and commercial projects in our existing developments through our Vista Estates in various areas around the country. To date, we have launched 11 Vista Estate projects in 2022 but this is just the beginning, we will be announcing more Vista Estate projects in the coming months. Our aim is to maximize our existing land.”

Last year, Vista Land launched projects worth P40 billion, or four times higher than the projects launched in 2021.

Vista Land said it sustained improvements in its gross margin by 571 basis points to 57 percent due to price increases implemented and cost efficiencies realized.

“Our leasing business delivered in 2022 with a growth momentum given the return to ‘normalcy’ and the so-called revenge spending. The footfall of our malls has been improving and even exceeded prepandemic levels during weekends and holidays,” said Manuel Paolo A. Villar, the company’s president and CEO, who is also the son of the billionaire.

He said the company has over 1.6 million square meters of gross floor area of commercial developments consisting of 45 malls, 56 commercial centers and seven office buildings. The funding for the expansion program of its investment properties is in place with its foray into the real estate investment trust space through VistaREIT Inc. last June.

“For our residential business, we have been aggressively launching vertical developments as we are maximizing the use of our prime land which have increased in value over the years. We ended 2022 with a land bank size of 2,902 hectares which is typically 8 to 9 years of development but now with more vertical developments in our prime land, our land bank represents at least 27 to 30 years of development.”

Capital expenditure last year reached P22.5 billion mainly for construction and land development. Land acquisitions remained muted as the company said they are looking at maximizing its existing land bank.