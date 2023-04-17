PhilHealth net satisfaction rating the highest since ’19

THE Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) has posted its net satisfaction rating of 93.75 percent for the year 2022, higher than the 90.19-percent rating in 2021 and the highest since 2019.

This was the result of a study conducted by Novo Trends PH Inc. in September 2022 with 3,000 individual member-respondents who availed of various services in select PhilHealth frontline offices in all regional offices nationwide, according to the PhilHealth.

Other respondents include employers and/or their representatives with 1,000 interviewees and health care institutions and professionals with 500 interviewees each.

Novo Trends PH Inc. is an independent social research survey company specializing in collection and analysis of social, political, economic and business data.

It was engaged by PhilHealth for the said survey using a questionnaire developed and prescribed by the Governance Commission for Government-Owned and Controlled Corporations (GCG) in 2018 for use by all government-owned and -controlled corporations (GOCCs) such as PhilHealth.

The study showed that individual customers and healthcare institutions gave significantly higher net satisfaction ratings in 2022 than in previous years, with the latter giving PhilHealth a net satisfaction rating of 86.79 percent, followed by employers at 86.31 percent and health care professionals at 79.83 percent, all of which are considered excellent ratings.

It also shows that among the respondents, individual customers gave high net satisfaction rating for two consecutive years, citing “quality of PhilHealth staff and services they received” and quality of transactions described as “organized, systematic, fast and easy” as basis for the rating.

On the other hand, health care professionals noted the “very fast action and people courteous to all” and “malaki ang improvement ng services at facilities; convenient sa client.”

In general, respondents said that top factors affecting PhilHealth’s performance are accessibility to local health insurance offices, physical space and appearance, queuing arrangements, cleanliness and well-trained and knowledgeable staff who also treat customers with respect, fairness and prompt action for their requests and queries, PhilHealth said.

PhilHealth President and CEO Emmanuel R. Ledesma Jr. expressed elation over the 2022 results and vowed to continue implementing reforms “for the benefit of millions of Filipinos here and abroad.”