PEZA designates spokesperson

The Philippine Economic Zone Authority (Peza) has officially announced on Thursday, April 13, 2023, its spokesperson, Atty. Maria Liavel C. Badillo-Crisostomo by virtue of Special Order No. 2023-022 signed by Peza Director General (DG) Tereso O. Panga.

According to Panga, “We welcome the designation of Atty. Lia as the Authority’s spokesperson who will help bridge the gap between Peza and its wide array of stakeholders as well as in marketing the country to potential investors. The spokesperson will also provide prompt and up to date agency performance reports and industry developments to media and other institutions.”

Before her appointment as the spokesperson, Atty. Maria Liavel or Lia has worked in public service having recently served as the assistant secretary of a national government agency and prior to the same, she worked in the private sector as a general counsel, HR Director, and corporate director of a big agro-processing ecozone locator company in Palawan.

She also provided extensive legal expertise and counsel, due diligence, and negotiations to name a few with manufacturing, real estate, and insurance companies and investors. Atty. Lia also previously worked as a TV anchor and columnist in a reputable media outfit.

Having accepted the designation, Atty. Lia said, “I am honored and humbled to be the spokesperson of one of the country’s top investment promotion agencies. Rest assured that I will wholeheartedly commit to communicate pertinent and accurate information our kababayans need. Peza will not only cater to the needs of the stakeholders with red carpet treatment as pledged by our DG but it will make sure that all will be just, fair, and done with integrity. I believe that Peza will not only reach greater heights because of the new leadership but it will also provide the much-needed economic value through its new and existing policies which includes a stronger commitment to render public service and transformational leadership—with a heart. I am ready to take on this role with passion and discipline and under the guidance of DG Theo and the entire Peza Family, I know we will all be ready to serve.”