PCCI asks govt anew to ensure sugar price, supply stay stable

THE Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) is asking the government for the nth-time to ensure the country’s stable supply and prices of sugar against “possible” inflationary pressure on food and other basic commodities.

This is contained in a letter by PCCI President George T. Barcelon to Sabin M. Aboitiz, strategic convenor of the Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC). According to Barcelon, he is seeking an audience with Aboitiz to discuss the high cost of sugar and how this puts the domestic food manufacturing and processing industry at a “disadvantage.”

Barcelon said he reiterated PCCI’s call on the government “to assure [the country’s] food-manufacturing industry that there is enough and sufficient supply of sugar at reasonable cost to be competitive with our neighbors in Asean [Association of Southeast Asian Nations].”

Barcelon said he emphasized that sugar is an “important component” in food manufacturing and processing.

The PCCI official said the industry is requesting an allocation “exclusively” as input in food production so that the country’s local food manufacturers can compete with their Asean counterparts selling various food items.

PCCI noted that the prevailing world market price of sugar ranges only from P32 per kilogram to P35 per kilogram compared to the cost of sugar in the Philippines: from P85 per kilogram to P115 per kilogram.

“Government is cognizant of shortages from local sugar millers and thus allowed limited importation,” Barcelon said.

He emphasized that the lower cost of sugar will help “mitigate” inflation when enough quantities are allocated for local food and beverage sectors. In line with this, he said “the employment and economic activities are crucial for our country and her citizens.”

5=year plea

MEANWHILE, the PCCI, through its Agriculture and Fishery Committee, said it has been advocating for the government to allow small food processors and manufacturers to import refined sugar at 10,000 bags of 50-kilos-per-bag monthly since 2015. Sadly, “this has never been granted,” the organization said.

Last year the PCCI, the Philippine Food Exporters (Philfoodex) and the Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. (Philexport) noted through a statement that over the last five years, they have been requesting the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) to allocate 10,000 bags or 500 metric tons of refined sugar solely for export use of local food manufacturers and processors. The groups said doing so would help local businesses to compete with sugary-made products from Asean.

“We again appeal to SRA for a (refined) sugar allocation, which is only 0.3 percent of the 150,000 metric tons approved for importation this season,” Ruben See, Philfoodex president said in September 2022. See added that requests have been sent to SRA and the Department of Agriculture, but no action has taken since.

