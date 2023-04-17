Masbate ARBOs get farm tractor, equipment from govt

Atotal of P5.7 million worth of farm machinery and equipment (FME) were turned over to 4 different agrarian reform beneficiaries’ organizations (ARBOs) in Masbate to boost the farm productivity of some 300 farmers, the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) said.

DAR Secretary Conrado Estrella III led the turnover of farm machinery and equipment (FME) which is expected to help increase the income of farmers.

Directly benefiting from the FME are members of the Buenavista Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Organization in Buenavista, Uson. The group received 1 unit 35hp 4wd tractor with implements with rotavator, disc plow, disc harrow, furrower, and trailer.

Also receiving their share of help and support from the government are the Libertad Agrarian Reform Movement for Improvement Organization in Libertad, Uson which received a unit 35hp 4wd tractor with implements with rotavator, disc plow, disc harrow, furrower, trailer; the Agricultural System Industrial Diverse Multi-Purpose Cooperative in Asid, Masbate City which received one unit 35hp 4wd tractor with implements (rotavator); and the Bayanihan Multi-Purpose Cooperative in Bayanihan, San Pascual with one unit 35hp 4wd tractor with implements (rotavator).

In a statement, Estrella said the aim of the initiative is to make a positive impact in the lives of farmers by providing them access to resources such as farm machinery and equipment, allowing them to contribute to the growth of the local economy.

“With the farm machinery and equipment, these organizations can now provide services to their ARB members, adjoining ARB organizations, and other small farmers in the community.”

Out of the total of P5 million in farm machinery and equipment, P2 million were procured under that DAR’s SuRe ARCs and Climate Resilient Farm Productivity Support Project (CRFPSP) program, while the P3.744-million equipment came from the Climate Resilient Farm Productivity Support Project (CRFPSP).

Masbate 1st district representative Ricardo T. Kho, Masbate 2nd district representative Atty. Ara T. Kho, Masbate 3rd district representative Wilton T. Kho, Undersecretary for Field Operations Office Kazel C. Celeste, Undersecretary for Support Services Office Milagros Isabel A. Cristobal and Bicol Regional Director Reuben Theodore C. Sindac attended the event.