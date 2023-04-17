LTO scraps health exams for driver license renewal

byLorenz S. Marasigan
April 17, 2023
2 minute read
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

THE Land Transportation Office (LTO) announced it has scrapped the periodic medical examinations for holders of driver’s licenses with 5-year and 10-year validity.

According to LTO Chief Jay Art Tugade the initiative will “ease the burden of motorists who are periodically required to secure medical clearances.”

Before the memorandum circular was released, 5-year license holders are required to secure medical clearances during the third birthdate from license issuance. Those with 10-year licenses, on the other hand, are scheduled for medical examination on the fourth and seventh birthdates from the issuance of their license.

Tugade noted that the move was based on “studies, data collected and consultations,” which, he said, showed that “failure to undergo periodic medical examinations is not a proven cause of road accidents.”

“There’s no empirical data showing that periodic medical examinations could prevent road crashes,” he said.

The mandatory medical exam shall only be required before applying for and during renewal of a driver’s license, Tugade said.

“For motorists who will be issued driver’s licenses with 5 or 10 years validity, the medical examination shall only be required sixty days prior to or on the specified renewal date,” he said.

Meanwhile, Filipino driver’s license holders who are working or living abroad are required to undergo a medical exam within 30 days upon arrival in the Philippines before they can drive in the country.

“We at the LTO believe that this move will ease up the burden of our motorists. This not only reduces their expenses on medical exams, it will also enable them to focus on their work. They are, however, free to undergo a medical exam as they wish,” Tugade explained.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
Lorenz S. Marasigan
Sources regularly see Lorenz at telco and transport conferences. He graduated from the University of Santo Tomas, and has been covering the beat since 2013. He likes to featurize stories, and tries to find another angle for spot news. He travels during his spare time, and likes his coffee black -- no cream, no sugar.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article
Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR)

Cost of oil spill in Mindoro has hit nearly ₧0.5B–BFAR

byRaadee S. Sausa
April 17, 2023
Next Article

MAP backs charter change only if done thru ‘Con-Ass’

byAndrea E. San Juan
April 17, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
2 minute read

Barmm completes turnover of 34 ambulances

DAVAO CITY—The Bangsamoro Ministry of Health (MOH) completed last week the distribution of 34 ambulances to the different health facilities in the region after some members of the Bangsamoro Parliament allocated a portion of their office budget to the procurement of the units.

byManuel Cayon
April 17, 2023
Read more
2 minute read

DOLE to employers: Excuse worker with child-vaccinee

TO help in the government’s campaign against measles rubella and polio, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) urged the private sector to excuse their employees who will take their children to the nationwide vaccination drive against the said diseases next month.

bySamuel P. Medenilla
April 17, 2023