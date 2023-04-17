Leading in the digital space

April 17, 2023
Hitting 257% sales growth in 2022, digital real estate firm, Presello Reality Group, Inc., bagged the “All-Star Digital Presence” Award during the recently concluded Lamudi Broker Awards Night 2023, further cementing its position as the top local real estate broker on social media platforms.

In 2022, the company hit over 600,000,000 digital impressions on its social media pages. To date, Presello has over 2,000,000 social media followers—with close to 800,000 subscribers on YouTube and Facebook, 300k followers on TikTok, and more than 200,000 followers on Instagram. The Lamudi Broker Awards Night is a prestigious awarding ceremony for the Philippines’ top real estate professionals.

Photo shows (Left to Right): Roy Pascual, Junior Partner of Presello and Paul Ngo, Top Performing agent of Presello

