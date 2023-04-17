JEFRË ‘Points of Origin’ first solo museum show

After a decade as a creator of iconic artworks worldwide, US-based Filipino-American artist JEFRË (Jeffrey Manuel) turns eastward to his ancestors’ homeland, the Philippines, with Points of Origin, his very first solo museum show in the country. The homecoming exhibition is a celebration of the monumentality of the artist’s accomplishments, and a way of connecting his two facets, his two homes: that of his origins and the home of his American dream.

Encompassing past works as well as his current practice, the exhibition takes as its point of departure pieces from his debut US solo museum exhibition held in 2021, complemented by newer artworks created for the Metropolitan Museum of Manila show. These include sculptures inspired by the energy and emotions evoked by the world’s great cities.

Selected pieces from the artist’s portfolio have been scaled down. His once-bound, site-specific, monumental sculptures and installations may now be experienced within the walls of the museum.

On view until to July 1 at the Metropolitan Museum of Manila Bonifacio Global City, Points of Origin is presented by the Metropolitan Museum of Manila in partnership with Philippine Airlines, with additional support from Megawide Construction Corp. and Asian Tigers Philippines.