Govt warns deferral of DFPC restructuring to harm GOCC

THE Governance Commission for Government-Owned and -Controlled Corporations (GCG) is warning that while it approved deferral of the restructuring plan of the Duty-Free Philippines Corp. (DFPC), this may negatively impact the latter.

“The Governance Commission understands that DFPC may need more time given that the restructuring plan may have certain repercussions in policies and core operations,” GCG Chairman Alex L. Quiroz was quoted in a statement as saying.

“GCG takes into consideration the inputs of the employees union and other government agencies concerned. The deferment will be granted to give way to a streamlined transition that will be beneficial to all concerned,” Quiroz added.

To note, it was also the GCG that approved the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) of the “New Organizational Structure and Staffing Pattern,” or “OSSP,” of the DFPC.

The approved IRR was posted at the DFPC premises last March, officially marking the start of the implementation of the OSSP. This was four months after the GCG issued Memorandum Order 2022-08 in November last year. The order approved the DFPC’s restructuring plan with 32 organizational units a total of 345 positions.

The plan is expected to contribute “to the projected recovery in the financial position of the DFPC in the next five years,” DFPC Chairman Samuel G. Dagpin Jr. said in a document.

The plan, however, remains pending after the GCG approved the DFPC’s request to defer the implementation of the IRR for the OSSP for 60 days beginning March 15.

Pursuant to Section 5(a) of Republic Act 10149, the GCG is mandated to ascertain whether a GOCC should be reorganized, merged, streamlined, abolished or privatized, in consultation with the department or agency which the GOCC is attached.

Last December, Tourism Secretary Cristina Garcia-Frasco stepped in and assured workers belonging to the Federation of Free Workers (FFW) no retrenchment would occur in January. With additional report by Raadee S. Sausa