Govt allots funds for BARMM coconut project

The Department of Agriculture (DA) has allocated a total of P72.8 million to the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Agrarian Reform (MAFAR) for the implementation of the Coconut Farmers and Industry Development Plan (CFIDP).

DA Senior Undersecretary Domingo Panganiban and MAFAR Minister Mohammad Yacob signed the memorandum of agreement (MOA) on CFIDP recently.

The DA and MAFAR will partner for the Coconut-Based Coffee and/or Cacao Enterprise Development Project (C3EDP).

“It is an honor for me as senior undersecretary to sign this agreement and hopefully we shall be able to support whatever we can in as far as providing funds for the Muslim Mindanao,” Panganiban said.

He also expressed intentions of forging more partnerships with MAFAR for the improvement of the production of fruits and other high value crops for export.

The C3EDP, which is one of the CFIDP components, will be implemented by the DA-High Value Crops Development Program (HVCDP) and MAFAR to enhance the coffee and cacao industries under a sustainable environment, empower high-value crop producers, and improve the farmers’ income.

For his part, Yacob said that “we are very fortunate that BARMM [Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao] now feels the support of the national government. Thank you very much to his excellency, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for the support that he saw as a priority for BARMM for the building of peace and development.”

Specifically, the C3EDP aims to support smallholder coconut farmers through intercropping with coffee and cacao, maximize use of coconut lands, increase the sufficiency of local coffee and cacao, develop community-based enterprises, and capacitate farmers to conserve and protect the natural resources.

Based on the agreement, the yearly allocation for MAFAR is P13 million for 2023, P15.6 million for 2024, P18.2 million for 2025, and P26 million for 2026.

The MOA also covers the provisions for farm improvements through diversification and/or intercropping with coffee and cacao including the provision of agri-inputs and technical assistance and the establishment or upgrading of processing plants, machinery and equipment, among others.

The project will be funded from the 10-percent annual allocation from the Coconut Farmers and Industry Trust Fund under Republic Act 11524, it said.

