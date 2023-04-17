Gov. Mandanas is guest of honor at Eternal Gardens Awards Night

byBusinessMirror
April 17, 2023
1 minute read
Batangas Governor Hermilando I. Mandanas.
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

Batangas Governor Hermilando I. Mandanas will be the guest of honor and keynote speaker at the Grand Annual Awards Night of Eternal Gardens on April 20, 2023, Thursday, at the Citystate Tower Hotel in Ermita, Manila.

Eternal Gardens will honor its Most Outstanding Sales Producers for 2022 during the awards night with the theme “Champions of Excellence.” Top company executives, led by chairman and chief executive officer D. Edgard A. Cabangon, will welcome Mandanas, along with the awardees and special guests of the event.

Governor Mandanas, who has been serving Batangas province with distinction for several years, is known for his exceptional leadership and dedication to public service. He has contributed significantly to the development and progress of the province.

The Grand Annual Awards Night is a cherished company tradition that recognizes the diligence, passion, and dedication of Eternal Gardens’ Most Outstanding Sales Producers.

Leading memorial park developer, Eternal Gardens, was founded by the late Ambassador Antonio L. Cabangon Chua in 1976. At present, it has 11 memorial parks located in the cities of Caloocan, Dagupan, Binan, Batangas (Balagtas and Concepcion), Lipa, Naga, Cabanatuan, Santa Rosa, Cagayan de Oro, and Cabuyao. The company is set to open its 12th park in Opol, Misamis Oriental.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BusinessMirror

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Editorial Cartoon Cartoon April 17, 2023

byBusinessMirror Editorial
April 17, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
3 minute read

Meralco unit to invest in LNG

Atimonan One Energy (A1E), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Manila Electric Co.’s (Meralco) power generation arm Meralco PowerGen Corp. (MGen), is now shifting to liquefied natural gas (LNG).

byLenie Lectura
April 17, 2023