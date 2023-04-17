Gov. Mandanas is guest of honor at Eternal Gardens Awards Night

Batangas Governor Hermilando I. Mandanas will be the guest of honor and keynote speaker at the Grand Annual Awards Night of Eternal Gardens on April 20, 2023, Thursday, at the Citystate Tower Hotel in Ermita, Manila.

Eternal Gardens will honor its Most Outstanding Sales Producers for 2022 during the awards night with the theme “Champions of Excellence.” Top company executives, led by chairman and chief executive officer D. Edgard A. Cabangon, will welcome Mandanas, along with the awardees and special guests of the event.

Governor Mandanas, who has been serving Batangas province with distinction for several years, is known for his exceptional leadership and dedication to public service. He has contributed significantly to the development and progress of the province.

The Grand Annual Awards Night is a cherished company tradition that recognizes the diligence, passion, and dedication of Eternal Gardens’ Most Outstanding Sales Producers.

Leading memorial park developer, Eternal Gardens, was founded by the late Ambassador Antonio L. Cabangon Chua in 1976. At present, it has 11 memorial parks located in the cities of Caloocan, Dagupan, Binan, Batangas (Balagtas and Concepcion), Lipa, Naga, Cabanatuan, Santa Rosa, Cagayan de Oro, and Cabuyao. The company is set to open its 12th park in Opol, Misamis Oriental.