Enchanted Kingdom presents ‘The Four Kings and Queen’ concert featuring OPM Icons and Pops Fernandez

Enchanted Kingdom is proud to present a concert that will bring back the golden era of Original Pilipino Music (OPM) “The Four Kings and Queen” on May 7, 2023, at the Enchanting Events Place at 7pm.

Under the musical direction of Gerry Matias, the Four Kings and a Queen concert is all set to wow the audience with a repertoire of OPM classics from the quartet of certified Hitmakers, plus a good dose of captivating performances from the undisputed Concert Queen Pops Fernandez with her renditions of top favorites and modern pop hits. Gerry Matias is a highly respected musician, composer, and arranger known for his exceptional talent in the music industry.

The concert promises to be a winning live entertainment phenomenon as the artists will perform their classic hits that have become part of the Filipino music culture. Fans can expect to hear Nonoy Zuñiga’s “Kumusta Ka,” Hajji Alejandro’s “Nakapagtataka,” Rey Valera’s “Maging Sino Ka Man,” Marco Sison’s “Si Aida, Si Lorna, o Si Fe,” and Pops Fernandez’s “Don’t Say Goodbye” and many more.

Ticket prices are VVIP at Php 5,000, VIP at Php 3,750, and General Admission at Php 2,000. For Concert & Admission to the park, ticket prices are VVIP at Php 5,700, VIP at Php 4,450, and General Admission at Php 2,700. Tickets are now available at Enchanted Kingdom Makati Sales Office, Front Gate ticket booths and online soon https://bit.ly/4Kings1QueenatEK. Fans can also check www.enchantedkingdom.ph and Facebook: enchantedkingdom.ph for more details.

This May 7, 2023, Enchanted Kingdom and the Four Kings and Queen of OPM invite everyone to join them as they celebrate the beauty and richness of Filipino music. It’s a night not to be missed, so grab your tickets now!

For more information, feel free to get in touch with our Magical Guest Relations Office at 09088861271 (+632) 85843535 or (+632) 85844326 to 29 or email at mgrd@enchantedkingdom.ph