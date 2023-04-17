Editorial Cartoon Cartoon April 17, 2023

The tax tele-novela continues. Coming into the saga are the other Partners of the Masterminds. These persons may not be as devious as to their intent and extent of defrauding the government of money that could have been collected by the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) in this “Official Receipt (OR) for Sale” scam. They may be just the bit players in this tax tele-novela. The main villains are the Masterminds cum sellers and the buyers of the fake ORs using this scheme to evade payment of billions of pesos of taxes. But still, these persons are connivers in this tax scam syndicate.