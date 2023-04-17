Editorial Cartoon Cartoon April 17, 2023

Image credits: Jimbo Albano
Why France is burning
The concept of state pensions dates back to the late 19th and early 20th centuries, when many Western countries were experiencing a period of significant social and economic change.
The concept of state pensions dates back to the late 19th and early 20th centuries, when many Western countries were experiencing a period of significant social and economic change.
The tax tele-novela continues. Coming into the saga are the other Partners of the Masterminds. These persons may not be as devious as to their intent and extent of defrauding the government of money that could have been collected by the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) in this “Official Receipt (OR) for Sale” scam. They may be just the bit players in this tax tele-novela. The main villains are the Masterminds cum sellers and the buyers of the fake ORs using this scheme to evade payment of billions of pesos of taxes. But still, these persons are connivers in this tax scam syndicate.
The University of the Philippines and Ateneo de Manila University again dominated the top echelons of the 3,992 Bar passers this year. As a school, Ateneo ranked number one in terms of passing percentage for all takers whereas San Beda College ranked number one in terms of passing percentage for first-time takers.
More than a year since the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) came out with its pronouncement for a win-win solution to the case of Abra Mining, which was suspended for the sale of unlisted shares of the company, the investors holding on to the shares have not yet been informed of any subsequent PSE action.