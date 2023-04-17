Edgar Madamba: Master Craftsman

IN the same week that the international fashion world mourned the passing of the inventive British designer and retail pioneer Mary Quant, the local scene celebrated the life and legacy of one of its best practitioners, Edgar Madamba.

Born Edgar Barangan Madamba on June 17, 1949, the proud proponent of Abel Iloko passed away on April 9, Easter Sunday, from a serious heart condition. He was 73. He will be laid to rest beside his parents on April 22.

Madamba is of the vanishing breed of gentlemen-designers. “Edgar reminded me of the good old days when good manners and right conduct were the norms of the day, Sadly, they are now gone,” says publicist and author Zardo Austria.

“Since most of his creations are still with Lito Perez, Lito and I are planning to hold a fashion exhibit of Madamba’s works at Pinto Art Gallery in Antipolo, and in Ilocos Norte,” adds Austria.

He is most famous for the “balimbing skirt,” an inventive shape of accordion pleats that’s a marvel in construction and movement. And he is also known as one of the kindest fashion designers in a rather cutthroat profession.

His equally esteemed confreres, whom he mostly met while he was starting in the industry during the heydays of the Fashion Designers of the Philippines, pay tribute to the beloved designer:

• Vic Barba: Edgar and I are cousins. We actually both come from the town of San Nicolas, Ilocos Norte. Edgar was always there to listen and always had that positive attitude about everything. When it comes to design, he was a master craftsman who had that distinct DNA which only designers who stay true to their vision have. Edgar would approve of (the photo for this tribute) because when I sent it to him, he said he loved it. He always loved my photographs of him. In fact, we even planned a shoot of his pieces which I will style and shoot. Unfortunately, it never materialized.

• Barge Ramos: If I remember correctly, it was the late designer Ronald Mendoza who gave Edgar that name Mamitch/Mamich many years ago. But at some point, Edgar didn’t want to be called that anymore, because even guys began calling him Mamitch. As a friend, you could depend on Edgar to side with your opinion or arguments on certain matters. Probably because we’re almost the same age, we shared almost the same views and perspectives. As a person, I liked his being simple and frugal, to the point of denying himself a lot of things.

As a fashion designer, Edgar’s clean and well-defined creations always had a timeless element about them. He knew when to add or subtract, restraint in design being a difficult discipline nowadays. And there were always some elements in his designs evocative of the 1950s, his favorite era of elegance and simplicity.

• Albert Andrada: I met Edgar in FDAP. We belong to the same batch. I admire him as a friend and as a designer. He was a friend who always had ears to listen whenever you confided or asked advice. He was a genuine friend. A friend whose heart was as big as the universe. I admire him as a designer as well. I love his aesthetics and he never forgot his roots. You would always see his clothes with a touch of him being an Ilocano. I will never forget his “balimbing” line. He will surely be missed in the fashion industry.

• Peter Lim: We met at my neighbor in Cubao, Mrs. Camacho, who did our embroideries and beadworks. We both joined FDAP together with Frederick Peralta, Lito Perez, Fanny Serrano in the same year, 1986, for the gala show “Tag-sibol A Season of New Beginnings” at Philippine Plaza.

I loved his sense of humor, he’s an old soul. I learned so much from him, especially the 1950s era which he would always tell stories about. We were always together during the 1980s and 1990s doing and watching fashion shows. He was able to create his own style in doing clothes that you could easily tell it’s a Madamba from afar. I’ll miss him terribly.

• Lito Perez: I met Edgar in 1986 at FDAP. We were both new members then. And we became very good friends ever since. He was a mold of the gracious bygone era who had good manners and good breeding, with values to match. He had his own unique style, fastidious in details and the quality of his work. Edgar’s style reflected the fashion of the great ladies of style, confident in his vision and design harking back to the fabulous 1950s, an era of creativity and luxury in couture.

• Zardo Austria: We became close when Edgar was selected to present his gala collection in Singapore for the Asean Fashion Connections. Edgar as a friend was very supportive. “Magaan dalhin.” As a person, Edgar was very clear with his views. He would say them in black and white so you would know where you stand. We may differ in some views, particularly in political matters, but we learned to respect each others’ points of view, and never let them spoil our friendship.

As a fashion designer, Edgar was one gifted talent. I told him honestly, “Edgar, you embody the very same fashion ideals of Salvacion Lim. Both of you are highly skilled in haute couture construction. You both believe in timeless elegance, and are never ostentatious in taste. And both of your designs exude the classy version of feminine charm.”

• Edgar San Diego: We met first in FDAP. I remember the first time he called me on my landline regarding some FDAP concerns; our conversation turn in to chikahan and tawanan and lasted for more than an hour. I think that’s one of his distinct character traits. He will drop anything he’s doing for a lengthy, friendly chit-chat with someone either in person, on the phone, in Tagalog, English or Ilokano.

As a fashion designer with a very simple style, he was the most meticulous person I knew. In the backstage, he would spend hours pressing his collection making sure that it looked perfectly crisp. Even the tulle petticoat underneath that no one would see. He would not allow just any music to be played in his segment. He will often bring his own selections such as “Dream a Little Dream” by Mama Cas or “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” by Israel.

It was through Madamba that we both had our first fashion show in Honolulu. It was so successful that the producers decided to do it annually. His impeccable creations, especially the balimbing skirt, never failed to amaze the audience. Mamich knew his aesthetics very well and as much as possible, he would avoid making plus-size gowns. He will reject models whose waistlines were above 26 inches. He didn’t care if he only showed 10 collections while we had 25 each. He would even ask a model to remove whatever fashion accessories they were wearing and let her come out with none. His gowns were enough to make a statement.