Cost of oil spill in Mindoro has hit nearly ₧0.5B–BFAR

THE Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) announced over the weekend that the total losses due to the oil spill in Oriental Mindoro last February has already hit nearly half a billion pesos.

According to BFAR Director Demosthenes R. Escoto, as of March 31, more than 26,000 fishermen were directly affected by the oil spill with each seeing a daily income-loss of P714, or nearly $13 a day in current exchange rates.

The damage or losses in terms of inputs and produce, fishing gears and paraphernalia and facilities and equipment amounted to a total of P445.3 million, Escoto said.

The official added the losses include the following: fisheries production losses from Mimaropa’s commercial and municipal fisheries valued at P14 million; and, damage to 119 metric tons [MT] of seaweed productions in Western Visayas valued at almost P3 million.”

The oil spill was caused after MT Princess Empress sank on February 28 off Naujan, Oriental Mindoro, while carrying hundreds of thousands of liters of industrial fuel. Officials have yet to determine the cause of the sinking.

Meanwhile, the BFAR said it has detected minimal levels of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAH), a class of chemicals that occur naturally in coal, crude oil and gasoline. These are chemicals deemed harmful to humans and living organisms. Another compound of benzopyrenes was also detected by BFAR at minimal levels “from the initial samples collected,” Escoto said.

The BFAR said it has been analyzing water and seafood for contaminants weekly beginning March.

Moreover, Escoto said 86 fish and other marine creatures comprising 40 species were collected on March 10 to 11 from seven municipalities in Mindoro (Bongabong, Bulalacao, Gloria, Mansalay, Naujan, Pinamalayan and San Jose).

“Sensory analysis of its physical attributes did not show the presence of petroleum-related products,” the BFAR director said.

The BFAR said it has provided P22-million worth of livelihood assistance to fishing communities affected by the oil spill. The agency didn’t identify these communities.

Nonetheless, the agency said the assistance includes P4.4-million worth of post-harvest technology packages for 10 fisherfolk associations and cooperatives or 689 families. It also includes P12-million worth of fuel subsidy for fishermen who had to seek alternative fishing grounds.

Escoto said the BFAR is still considering if it will provide fiberglass-reinforced plastic boats. He said the BFAR has already earmarked P1.5 million for food assistance to 5,689 affected fishermen in Mimaropa.

Meanwhile, P580,500 has been used to help displaced fishing groups in Western Visayas, the director said.

For cleanup operations in Oriental Mindoro, the BFAR said it deployed P720,945 worth of PPE, ropes and other materials. The agency has also deployed monitoring, control and surveillance vessels, according to a statement from BFAR.