Board-certified dermatologist talks about sunscreens, common summer skin concerns

YOU don’t need a sunscreen with an SPF 50 or higher for sun protection during the summer. What you need, according to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Iza Encarnacion, is to be more conscientious about sunscreen application and reapplication.

We talked to Encarnacion at her The Medical City Ortigas clinic and she gave us an idea of the more common skin concerns during the summer.

Of course, many of the questions we asked were about sunscreen.

“A sunscreen with an SPF of 30 is enough because any increment above 30—let’s say 50, 60, 70, 80, or 90—will have just a small effect. For example, SPF 30 protects you from, say, 97 percent of the effects of the sun, and then for SPF 40, it’s just 98 percent,” said Encarnacion, who studied medicine at the Ateneo School of Medicine and Public Health, did her internship at The Medical City Ortigas and Ospital ng Makati, and spent her Dermatology residency at the East Avenue Medical Center.

What is important, said the doctor, is the amount of sunscreen used (two fingers) and reapplication (every two to four hours, depending on the amount of sun exposure).

“When it comes to reapplication, there are no hard and fast rules but in my opinion, if you are sweaty, you should wash your face and reapply. If you cannot wash your face, there are sunscreens that come in powder or stick form.”

Encarnacion does not advice using a foundation with sunscreen and calling it a day. She says the same thing about tinted moisturizer.

“When you apply the makeup, you don’t hit all the parts of the skin. You put only the areas where you want coverage. It’s not enough,” she said.

By the way, Encarnacion said it is important to apply sunscreen to the tips of your ears because that is a place where skin cancer or lesions that can turn into cancer commonly occurs. Of course, sunscreen should also be applied on the neck down to your chest.

There are two different types of sunscreen. Physical sunscreen, according to Encarnacion, is thick and leaves a white cast on the skin. This is perfect for the beach because when the sun hits the skin, it just bounces back. Mineral sunscreen, on the other hand, is easily absorbed by the skin.

“With mineral sunscreen, when the sun hits your skin, the rays get through but the sunscreen ingredients have a way of breaking down the effects of eposure,” said Encarnacion.

When looking for sun protection, we must ensure that the sunscreen has both UVA and UVB protection. Ultraviolet A-rays (UVA) causes early development of wrinkles and premature aging while UVB causes sunburn and hyperpigmentation, such as melasma.

By the way, if you have sunscreen in spray form, you should also apply some on your scalp. For the body, Encarnacion advices using clothing with UV protection.

Aside from sunburn, another summer skin concern is miliaria, the heat and prickly rash also known as bungang araw. Also a common summer skin condition is fungal infections.

Encarnacion said fungal infections are rampant during summer because this is the time that most people become sweaty all the time.

“Fungi thrive in areas where we sweat a lot, so it’s important to keep them dry if we can,” said Encarnacion.

A common skin condition in the Philippines is dandruff, which affects more people than we think.

“It’s super common to have dandruff, which is caused by a yeast. An overgrowth of this yeast is what causes dandruff. The triggers for this overgrowth are stress, lack of sleep, change in the weather, and environmental conditions,” said Encarnacion.

The doctor said she prescribes shampoo ketoconazole and/or zinc oxide for patients with mild dandruff. She advices letting the shampoo stay on the scalp for about 3-5 minutes after lathering.

For more serious dandruff flare-ups, she gives anti-inflammatory medication like medicated scalp solutions with steroids, aside from shampoo. For more serious dandruff, Encarnacion tells the patient to apply mineral oil before shampooing to soften the plaques.

“It’s also important that the patient doesn’t pick on the plaque as this can worsen dandruff. If dandruff is very severe, which extends beyond the hairline, it could be scalp psoriasis,” she said.

By the way, Encarnacion also did her Medical Dermatology and Phototherapy Fellowship at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City from 2019 to 2020, and Clinical Dermatology and Basic Research Fellowship at Osaka Metropolitan University from May to November 2022.

Encarnacion strongly encourages patients to visit board-certified dermatologists as they have a broad scope of knowledge and expertise. These dermatologists, she said, can diagnose, treat and prescribe appropriate medications and have a wider range of experience and knowledge in treating medical and aesthetic procedures for patients.

A ‘MIGHTY’ EYE CREAM

I’ve been using Drunk Elephant Ceramighty AF Eye Balm for about three weeks now.

Here are my thoughts on it:

As someone who is more mature than most women who use Drunk Elephant, I love how moisturizing it is. A lot of eye creams promise to diminish lines and/or dark circles. Ceramighty AF Eye Balm also promises to do that but in the process, it also gives your undereyes a much needed shot of moisture.

The texture of this eye balm is thick and whipped and while you feel the “richness” upon application, it’s not so dense that you feel like you’re going to get milia.

In two weeks, I have seen a huge difference in the texture and appearance of my undereyes. Concealer goes on smoothly and doesn’t cake in an hour as it usually does on my skin. I love the cushiony feel on my undereyes after using this product.

I love the airtight, hygienic, and travel-friendly pump top tube that keeps the formula clean and potent.

Ceramighty AF Eye Balm targets fine lines, wrinkles, dryness, and loss of firmness. It works well under makeup. It’s labeled as a Clean at Sephora product, which means it is clean or free of over 50 questionable ingredients, including Drunk Elephant’s “Suspicious Six,” which are essential oils, drying alcohols, silicones, chemical screens, fragrances/dyes, and SLS.

Ceramighty AF Eye Balm is available at Drunk Elephant in SM Megamall, SM Makati, LOOK SM Aura, LOOK SM Mall of Asia, and lookatme.com.ph for P3,750. Is it worth the price? Yes, because eye cream is expensive and this one is chock-full of ingredients such as ceramides, vitamin F, and omega-rich plant oils and butters.