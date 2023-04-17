BGC inaugural Kampeon Cup champ

byRick Olivares
April 17, 2023
2 minute read
The Bonifacio Global City gals are almost unchallenged in running away with the title.
SHELAH MAE CADAG scored a brace as Bonifacio Global City (BGC) shut out Muntinlupa, 5-0, and become the inaugural champion of the AIA Vitality Women’s Kampeon Cup on Sunday night at the McKinley Hill Stadium.

Maegan Alforque, Dea Dolino and Joyce Semacio complemented tournament leading scorer Cadag explosive performance in a show of complete dominance by BGC from opening whistle to the end.

Cadag broke the ice with a goal right in the fourth minute and the BGC gals were on their way to a virtual easy night with goals from Dolino in sixth and Alforque in the eighth minute.

Cadag’s brace came in the second half to wind up with nine goals in the tournament.

“I’m happy for the girls,” BGC coach Shane Cosgrove said. “Every week in the 7s, they go hard against each other but in this team, they found a common cause to collectively take home a championship.”

Semacio raced down the right flank, drew four defenders and the do-it-all player sent a cross to an unmarked Cadag who blasted the ball past Hazel Arce for the first goal.

A minute later, defender Dolina cleared the ball from deep inside their territory with a long ball.

Looking to merely find either Cadag or Alforque, the ball looked like it was going so sail wide right but dipped inside the right top corner for an unlikely goal.

Six minutes into the match and Muntinlupa was already in a hole and Semacio smashed in a spot kick to make it 4-0 before the water break.

“They knew that Muntinlupa had great quality but we stuck to our game plan of stopping their playmakers and it worked for us,” Cosgrove added.

BGC plastered Palawan 7-0 in the semifinals while Muntinlupa knocked out previously undefeated Cebu, 5-1, to reach the final.

Jolina Colon’s strike banked in off a deflection in the 45th minute for the marginal goal Cebu needed in beating Palawan, 2-1, in the battle for third place also played Sunday.

Palawan goal keeper Desiree Juan, battling an earlier injury and playing without gloves, kept her squad in the match all game long only to see her side sink off a deflection.

Author
Rick Olivares

