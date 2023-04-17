Battle beyond the B

The University of the Philippines and Ateneo de Manila University again dominated the top echelons of the 3,992 Bar passers this year. As a school, Ateneo ranked number one in terms of passing percentage for all takers whereas San Beda College ranked number one in terms of passing percentage for first-time takers.

Credit is due not only to the examinees but also to the faculty, parents, and the “reviewers.” Part of the law school curriculum in our jurisdiction are the review courses. Aside from these review courses, almost all law graduates also undergo a Bar review course, essentially reinforcing what the Bar examinees have learned and have gone over during their law school days.

New lawyer and Bar topnotcher for 2022 Czar Matthew Dayday aptly advised aspiring lawyers to trust the process as he firmly believes that we are essentially what we repeatedly do. While the old adage says practice makes perfect, I say review gives examinees confidence.

During their senior year, law students in this country are required to take review subjects such as Remedial Law Review, Criminal Law Review and Civil Law Review, to name a few. The objective is to refresh legal concepts introduced during the first three years of law school in the minds of graduating students and eventual lawyers. Those who fail the Bar three times in a row are required by the Supreme Court to take a one-year refresher course before being allowed to take the Bar exam again.

When these barristers become lawyers, some are diligent enough to continue studying their craft to the point of reviewing whatever reference is available. Some pursue a master’s degree in law while others teach to keep themselves updated. I chose both. In our professional careers, we need to be updated as part of our relentless pursuit for self-improvement. Lawyers, as well as other professionals whose practice is regulated by law, are required to take continuing education courses as part of arming themselves for battle in their respective professions.

The battle is beyond any exam. As officers of the law, lawyers engage in the battle for the proper and orderly administration of justice. Supreme Court Justice Marvic Leonen, during the Ethics Caravan in Cebu last year, highlighted the adding of the word “justice” in the Lawyers’ Oath, for the first time, underscoring the value of the “basic foundation of what a lawyer means.” The recently approved Code of Professional Responsibility and Accountability (CPRA), with the addition of “accountability” in the title of the old Code of Professional Responsibility (CPR) reinforced ethical commitment among lawyers.

Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo said: “It is time to change not just the Code itself, but the people’s attitude towards it. We must convince everyone that ethics is a way of life.”

Using your Bar license ethically is not usually emphasized in law schools; it is learned throughout the years of practice. Some say that no amount of legal education courses can teach lawyers how to become ethical lawyers. To have integrity and probity, one either has ethical values now or not. Passing the Bar or getting that “Atty” as a title does not make one instantly ethical or equips him with the discernment to choose the harder right over the easier wrong.

All human beings face a daily battle between good and evil. I learned that battle is the seed for territory, in relationships, in careers, even in business. But as my pastor friend has put it, we cannot win in this spiritual warfare with supernatural forces waging war in our minds. (Ephesians 6:12). With social media lording over the millennial generation, the mental warfare against this senseless value system of materialism, worry, self-aggrandizement, and other worldly desires seems unwinnable.

During my dedicated time for reflection, even during church service, my mind sometimes goes to different directions. Even when I pray, my thoughts sometimes go astray. I see myself defeated in this battle of the mind, without the necessary “review,” like how these law review courses equip students to pass the Bar.

Celebrating Easter is a “refresher course” of sort for believers. Holy Week or Easter break allows believers to commemorate how Jesus Christ died, suffered, and resurrected in keeping with the Master Plan in the Bible. For believers, one effective way of being updated is to study the Bible regularly in line with what the Bible tells us in Psalms 119:105, which says “Your word is a lamp for my feet and a light on my path.”

We are not given a one-time instruction on how to be Christ-like. To defeat our worldly desires on a regular basis, we need to continue to educate ourselves by asking for God’s wisdom, consistently. And the best reference to understand how Jesus lived is by reviewing God’s word as regularly as possible. Others undergo a retreat; some choose to surround themselves with fellow believers. I chose both. The battle is beyond any Bible study, but a review of the Bible gives us confidence.

A review is defined as “to look back” or to “study again.” A believer’s mind was wired to think about Jesus, about others, and about eternity. In the words of Pastor Rick Warren, heavenly-minded persons have opted to review their lives and change the way they think by focusing their minds on things that matter the most. Reading the Bible is important because the more we understand it, the more we can follow Jesus and His teachings. 2 Timothy 3:16 reminds us that “Everything in the Scriptures is God’s Word. All of it is useful for teaching and helping and for correcting them and showing them how to live.” The words used in any of the numerous translations should guide us in battle—serving as a “lamp on our feet” in combat!

For all of life’s skirmishes, it gives one an edge to be armed with the proper set of knowledge or strategy that he or she can review. And a great part of this mastery is predicated on the field of repetition and review, as if we spend hours on end going over, looking through, memorizing everything that needs to be remembered. So much like what a Law student or graduate taking the Bar examinations does, burning the midnight oil, reading and re-reading and mastering all that his or her noble mind could accommodate. All this for winning the battle and being victorious in the tests ahead.

The years of practice being contemplated here, be it for passing the Bar or gaining foreground in the ethics department, have long been taught for us by way of God’s instruction to Joshua to meditate on the Book of the Law day and night, repeatedly at the risk of redundancy. Joshua 1:8 says, “This Book of the Law shall not depart from your mouth, but you shall meditate on it day and night, so that you may be careful to do according to all that is written in it. For then you will make your way prosperous, and then you will have good success.” The essence of any “review” or study should be predicated on this Scriptural reference.

For lawyers, a Bar review is just one of the many methods through which legal battles can be won. Congratulations to the 3,992 out of 9,183 participants who emerged victorious this year. For believers, a Bible review (or study) is one the best ways to equip themselves for war, and, as the Holy Scriptures states, ensures for us “prosperity and good success” But, unlike the Bar where victory can never be assured (43 percent this 2022 and 72 percent last 2021), for believers, learning and abiding by the words in the Bible guarantees victory, 100 percent.

