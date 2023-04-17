Bachmann special guest in PSA Forum

PHILIPPINE Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Richard Bachmann leads a special two-part session of the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday at the conference hall of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex.

Bachmann will give an update on the country’s preparation for next month’s 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

He will also discuss the PSC’s other plans now that the agency’s five-member board is complete with the appointment of former Philippine Basketball Association player Fritz Gaston.

Officials from the Shakey’s Girls Volleyball League are also gracing the public sports program starting at 10 a.m.

Dr. Philip Ella Juico, chairman of the organizing Athletic Events and Sports Management Inc. and president Ian Laurel and Shakey’s Philippines president and CEO Vic Gregorio will grace the forum along with some players and coaches.

The Forum is presented by San Miguel Corp., PSC, Milo, Philippine Olympic Committee and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.

The weekly session is livestreamed via the PSA Facebook page fb.com/PhilippineSportswritersAssociation and aired on a delayed basis over Radyo Pilipinas 2, which also shares it on its official Facebook page.