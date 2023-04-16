World bantamweight champion Tapales is in town

byBusinessMirror and Josef Ramos
April 16, 2023
1 minute read
Marlon “the Nightmare” Tapales owns to world titles.
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

NEWLY-CROWNED unified super bantamweight champion Marlon “The Nightmare” Tapales arrives Monday morning in Manila from Los Angeles together with his team after a successful campaign. 

Tapales, 31, shocked the erstwhile unbeaten Murodjon Akhmadaliev of Uzbekistan via split decision last week in San Antonio, Texas, to capture the World Boxing Association (WBA) and International Boxing Federation (IBF) belts. 

“I’m very excited to share and celebrate my success with my countrymen and my family,” said Tapales, who parades 37-3 record with 19 knockouts. “I can’t wait to be home. I am thankful for all the support I got from everyone especially from my team.”

The two-division world champion is expected to be welcomed by by Sanman CEO JC Mananquil, trainer Ernel Fontanilla, Ramon Falgui and Christopher Farias. 

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BusinessMirror and Josef Ramos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Lady Spikers in big bounce back victory over Lady Maroons

byBusinessMirror
April 16, 2023
Next Article

Drought is parching crops across Southern Europe for second year

byBloomberg News
April 16, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
2 minute read

Ira, Rupert locked, loaded for Caliraya

AFTER splitting the Visayan sortie titles in varying fashions last month, Ira Alido and Rupert Zaragosa track the same route in pursuit of a second crown as action in the Philippine Golf Tour (PGT) swings to Cavinti in Laguna Tuesday for the Internatioanl Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) Caliraya Springs Championship at the Caliraya Springs Golf Club.

byBusinessMirror
April 16, 2023