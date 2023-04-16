World bantamweight champion Tapales is in town

NEWLY-CROWNED unified super bantamweight champion Marlon “The Nightmare” Tapales arrives Monday morning in Manila from Los Angeles together with his team after a successful campaign.

Tapales, 31, shocked the erstwhile unbeaten Murodjon Akhmadaliev of Uzbekistan via split decision last week in San Antonio, Texas, to capture the World Boxing Association (WBA) and International Boxing Federation (IBF) belts.

“I’m very excited to share and celebrate my success with my countrymen and my family,” said Tapales, who parades 37-3 record with 19 knockouts. “I can’t wait to be home. I am thankful for all the support I got from everyone especially from my team.”

The two-division world champion is expected to be welcomed by by Sanman CEO JC Mananquil, trainer Ernel Fontanilla, Ramon Falgui and Christopher Farias.