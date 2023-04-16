Summer 2023: The Soundstrip Interviews Part 2

We once more feature music acts playing at our Book Launch and gig happening on April 22, at TakeOver Lounge near Katipunan Ave. QC.

Hey Moonshine – Jamming About Peace and What’s Right

Who are the members of the band?

We’ve got Gian Sison on vocals, Bryan Gatmaitan, chief composer on lead guitars, Carlo Ybanez on bass, and Ton Gregorio on rhythm guitar. Shaun Hilario on drums, Athena Mae Sayaman on backing vocals and lead guitar, and Angela Rivera on backup vocals

When did you first get together and what pulled you guys together to start a band?

We started back in 2016, A common friend encouraged Gian and Bryan to form a band. Gian auditioned for Bryan’s then-defunct band but after the jam, Bryan decided to just form a new band with Gian who pulled his friends from other defunct bands and started creating original songs right away.

What genre are you in and why this particular genre? Any influences?

We would like to consider our genre as rock. But each of our influences brings us all together into a subgenre what people would describe as Southern rock. We chose the genre mainly because something unique came out when we combined our individual influences in rock music from the ’60s to ’90s.

Do you align yourself with any particular cause or type of music?

We consciously write songs about peace and standing up for what is right. We feel like this is one of the main purposes why we are here, doing what we do. We would like our songs to make a difference and send a message out to people.

What’s the next step for the band?

As of now, we are planning to release 3 songs this 2023, then hopefully release a full-length album.

THE VULTURES PROJECT – At The Crossroads of Blues and Rockabilly

Who are the members of the band? When did you first get together as a band?

We came from different bands: JC Tayag from Hilera, Alvin Arevalo from Piranha Philippines, Ian Trinidad from The Breed, and Yvann Esteva from Ihawal, We were naturally drawn to each other seeing our respective bands play gigs and our getting together came naturally and surprisingly out of the blue, Our chemistry as a band must have been there even before our first rehearsal at Maestro Music Studio in Makati.

Your name seems to make people think you’re into some kind of heavy metal or rock music? What genre are you in? Any influences?

We mostly play blues/rockabilly and as of now, we’re doing covers of our favorite songs, We are also busy writing our own songs.

How has it been since you first performed live? How has audience reception been since then?

We’ve only formed last January and officially had our first rehearsal around the 3rd week of February. Surprisingly, we’ve had an overwhelmingly warm response from the community since our first gig. We certainly look forward to playing live more once we’ve polished our own materials.

Do you align yourself with any particular cause or type of music?

Honestly, we love discovering new music, so being lined up with different bands only broadens our understanding of music and appreciation for it.

What’s next for the band?

Hopefully, we’d record our originals and release them on streaming platforms, get our name out more via gigs and creative platforms, and maybe a podcast series, if possible.

THE MOTHERCAMPERS – FORWARD WITH THEIR OWN SOUND AND STYLE

The MotherCampers are songwriter Ayanstein ‘Ayan” Tolentino on guitars and backing vocals. Nichol Baluyot on drums and percussions, Manfred Valentos on guitars, A.I. Garcia on bass, and Jols Mendoza on vocals and harmonies. Their sound is an amalgam of a range of individual influences that include E-Heads, Rivermaya, APO Hiking, Juan Dela Cruz, Nirvana Foo Fighters, Radiohead, and Biffy Clyro. Collectively though, they’d rather call their music “Original Pinoy Rakenrol.”

The band has released their latest singles on Spotify, which fans can look ahead to hearing during their upcoming campus tour in Metro Manila. A formal gig to launch their debut album titled Hindiependecia is also coming up soon to showcase their unique sound and style.