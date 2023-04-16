S&T graduate studies programs, scholarships open for 2023-24

The Philippines’ premiere science and technology (S&T) research and teaching institution, and the country’s premiere S&T scholarship program are once again accepting applicants.

The University of the Philippines Diliman College of Science’s Graduate Programs are now accepting applications, alongside the Department of Science and Technology’s Accelerated Science and Technology Human Resource Development Program (DOST-ASTHRDP), a UPD-CS news release said.

Applicants to the UPD-CS’s Graduate Programs are also eligible to apply for the ASTHRDP scholarship.

To be eligible for DOST-ASTHRDP scholarship, applicants must be Filipino citizens; not more than 50 years old at the time of application; be in good health; pass the admission requirements for graduate studies at any National Science Consortium-member university; and pass any requisite interviews and other screening procedures.

Prospective DOST-ASTHRDP scholars are encouraged to undertake theses and dissertations in the following priority areas: Climate Change and Disaster Preparedness; Materials Science and Nanotechnology; and Natural Products and Drug Development.

Established in 1983, the UPD-CS’s main mission is to contribute to the advancement of S&T in the Philippines through the education of high-caliber scientists, the acquisition of scientific and technological knowledge, and the provision of scientific and technical services.

The UPD-CS provides international-quality graduate and undergraduate education in the natural and mathematical sciences; undertakes basic and applied scientific research that are of high standards and national relevance; and renders technical extension services in support of national scientific and technological development.

Meanwhile, the DOST-ASTHRDP aims to help improve the country’s global competitiveness and capability to innovate through S&T, and also seeks to accelerate the production of high-level human resources needed for Research and Development (R&D) in S&T.

The deadline of applications for both UPD-CS Graduate Studies and the DOST-ASTHRDP is June 30.

For more information on UPD-CS Graduate Programs and how to apply, please visit https://science.upd.edu.ph/graduate-student-guide/

For more information on the DOST-ASTHRDP and how to apply, please visit https://science.upd.edu.ph/dost-asthrdp/