RCBC recognized as Best Retail Bank at the RBI Asia Trailblazer Awards 2023

The Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. was named the “Best Retail Bank” at the prestigious RBI Asia Trailblazer Awards 2023 for the third consecutive year.

The RBI Asia Trailblazers Awards recognizes best-in-class retail banking and consumer finance institutions and individuals for their innovative service offering and commitment to customer excellence.

The 14th RBI Asia Trailblazers Awards was organized in collaboration with Middle East Economic Digest (MEED), UAE, and GlobalData (Singapore).

RCBC’s Digital Enterprise and Innovations Group (DEIG) also bagged the Best CSR Initiative for Financial Literacy, and a Highly Commended recognition for Best Credit Card Initiative.

“This prestigious award inspires us to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible in banking and finance, and thus empowering our customers to achieve their financial goals,” said RCBC Retail Banking Group Head, Richard C. Lim said.

RCBC was particularly recognized for its unique and innovative initiatives, including the RCBC Digital’s Online Account Opening Platform, RCBC OneAccount, RCBC Hexagon Club, and Digital Concierge.

Launched in October 2021, RCBC Digital’s Online Account Opening Platform offers full digital banking experience allowing customers to open an account without leaving their homes to go to a physical branch.

Part of this platform is the RCBC OneAccount, which gives clients full access to savings, checking and time deposit — all in a single account. When signing up on the platform, customers are spared from opening separate accounts as OneAccount streamlined the three banking products into one powerful product.

OneAccount also enables clients to customize, upgrade, and even downgrade their accounts depending on their needs, preference, and current capacity.

To up the ante, RCBC also launched the Digital Concierge.

The first of its kind in the Philippines, this innovation was launched in 2021 to enable retail customers to carry out branch transactions such as requests for bank certifications, replacement of damaged ATM cards, reset of personal identification numbers (PIN), and foreign or local telegraphic transfer and complete them online.

Meanwhile, RCBC Hexagon Club was launched in March 2019 to serve the needs of a very specific market segment, which is the emerging affluent.

The Hexagon Club is a premier club designed to elevate the RCBC banking experience through special perks and privileges. These include special rates for time deposit and investments, as well as loans, free life insurance coverage, waived ATM fees and a dedicated relationship manager, to name a few.