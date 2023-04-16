Perpetual Help Altas complete ‘3-peat’ in NCAA volleyball

LOUIE RAMIREZ waxed hot as University of Perpetual Help System Dalta beat San Beda, 25-21, 25-20, 22-25, 25-22, to win a third-straight National Collegiate Athletic Association men’s volleyball title Sunday at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The Altas annexed their 13th title overall, one short of Letran’s keague-best 14 championships.

Ramirez 23 of 48 spikes to finish with 24 points to go with 21 receptions and 13 receptions—numbers that helped him add the Finals Most Valuable Player trophy to his season MVP award.

“I deleted that Game 2 loss from my mind, what coach Sammy [Acaylar] was for us to recover from that loss,” Ramirez said.

San Beda won Game 2 last Friday not only to send the series to the limit but also snap Perpetual Help’s 32-match winning streak.

Ramirez said he was determined to make amends in the no-tomorrow Game 3.

“We did what we always wanted,” he said.

KC Andrade matched Ramirez’s two blocks for a 12-point effort, Michael Medalla also scored 12 points, while Jeff Marapoc added 11 points for the Altas.

Ralph Cabalsa made 12 points and 11 digs and Lorenz Calayag also had 12 points with two blocks for the Red Spikers.