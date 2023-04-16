Perpetual Help Altas complete ‘3-peat’ in NCAA volleyball

byBusinessMirror
April 16, 2023
1 minute read
The Perpetual Help Altas remain kings of National Collegiate Athletic Association volleyball.
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

LOUIE RAMIREZ waxed hot as University of Perpetual Help System Dalta beat San Beda, 25-21, 25-20, 22-25, 25-22, to win a third-straight National Collegiate Athletic Association men’s volleyball title Sunday at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The Altas annexed their 13th title overall, one short of Letran’s keague-best 14 championships.

Ramirez 23 of 48 spikes to finish with 24 points to go with 21 receptions and 13 receptions—numbers that helped him add the Finals Most Valuable Player trophy to his season MVP award.

“I deleted that Game 2 loss from my mind, what coach Sammy [Acaylar] was for us to recover from that loss,” Ramirez said.

San Beda won Game 2 last Friday not only to send the series to the limit but also snap Perpetual Help’s 32-match winning streak.

Ramirez said he was determined to make amends in the no-tomorrow Game 3.

“We did what we always wanted,” he said.

KC Andrade matched Ramirez’s two blocks for a 12-point effort, Michael Medalla also scored 12 points, while Jeff Marapoc added 11 points for the Altas.      

Ralph Cabalsa made 12 points and 11 digs and Lorenz Calayag also had 12 points with two blocks for the Red Spikers.

0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
BusinessMirror

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Kaya FC regains  PFL lead via 3-2  victory vs ADT

byBusinessMirror
April 16, 2023
Next Article

Diaz-Naranjo and company arrive in Japan for final preps for worlds in Korea

byJosef Ramos
April 16, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
2 minute read

Ira, Rupert locked, loaded for Caliraya

AFTER splitting the Visayan sortie titles in varying fashions last month, Ira Alido and Rupert Zaragosa track the same route in pursuit of a second crown as action in the Philippine Golf Tour (PGT) swings to Cavinti in Laguna Tuesday for the Internatioanl Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) Caliraya Springs Championship at the Caliraya Springs Golf Club.

byBusinessMirror
April 16, 2023