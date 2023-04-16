Kaya FC regains  PFL lead via 3-2  victory vs ADT

KAYA FC-Iloilo bucked a slow start to edge Azkals Development Team (ADT), 3-2, last Saturday night to return to the top of the table in the Philippines Football League brought to you by Qatar Airways at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Japanese winger Daizo Horikoshi scored a brace to increase his tally to 13 goals for the season while Jarvey Gayoso opened scoring for Kaya, which now has a two-point advantage over Dynamic Herb Cebu with 45 points.

Kaya last played a month ago and it took a while for coach Yu Hoshide’s men to settle into the match.

ADT found its passing rhythm early and hardly gave Kaya time on the ball but a moment of brilliance from Gayoso broke the deadlock in the 18th minute as he beat Dimitrios Makapagal from a tight angle.

“We didn’t expect the slow start today but at the end of the day, we won,” Hoshide said. “Hopefully, next game, we will switch on,”

The Young Azkals, whose core is gearing up for the Southeast Asian Games, equalized in the 22nd minute thanks to Andres Aldeguer who scored on a terrific strike finishing a flowing sequence involving Pocholo Bugas and Dennis Chung.

Horikoshi got the go-ahead goal early in the second half on an error by Yrick Gallantes whose pass inside his own half was intercepted by Jhan Melliza, who squared the ball to Horikoshi for the finish.

“This game was tough, especially in the first half because we were not good enough,” said Horikoshi, who earned man of the match honors. “We had a good conversation at the half and coach said we have to give 100% to get the three points.”

Milad Behgandom provided the ball to an on-rushing Horikoshi, who managed to beat the offside trap and fired the ball pass Makapagal.

Bugas gave ADT a lifeline with a 69th minute goal, but Kaya comfortably saw out the game.