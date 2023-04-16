Jones dedicates fight to LGBTQIA+ community

MARIANO JONES goes for back-to-back triumphs in his Universal Reality Combat Championship (URCC) fight against Filipino Arvin “Sharpshooter” Chan with a mission—dedicate his campaign to the LGBTQIA+ community.

“I hope this fight will support the LGBTQIA+ community members to be themselves and pursue their dreams in whatever field or profession they choose without the fear of being judged,” the Costa Rican fighter told a news conference at the Bonifacio Global City (BGC) over the weekend.

Jones fights the No. 1 welterweight contender Chan in a co-main event of the URCC 84 Rage backed by Philippines Nuebe Gaming and Vietnamese Highlands Coffee on April 25 at Xylo at the Palace in BGC in Taguig City.

“Sexuality and performance have nothing to do with each other,” Jones said. “I dedicated this fight to them 100 percent.”

Jones, 26, and called the “Hitman,” admitted he’s been in a relationship with a transgender and that he doesn’t care what others say about him.

“I don’t really put labels on myself or on others but because I am into trans, I would probably fall in the B part of the LGBTQ since I also like girls,” said the Manila-based fighter. “I just live my life and do what I want without caring what others think about me.”

Jones debuted in mixed martial arts with a first-round technical knockout win over Gester Maglaque at the URCC 81 Decades of Success last December.

“This is a bad blood fight between two individuals with opposing values, views and it will make a for an electric matchup for the fans,” Jones said. “I’ve studied my opponent thoroughly and prepared rigorously to be able to handle anything he throws my way. I’m expecting a violent finish in the first round.”

Chan said he focused on improving his stamina to knock out Jones.

“I don’t want to say anything for now to avoid distractions because it’s only 11 days before the fight, but I will knock him out,” said the 33-year-old Chan, who has an 8-9 won-lost record. “I just focused very well on improving my stamina and wrestling skills.”

Jiu-jitsu black belters Eros Baluyot (1-0) faces Elouie Federic Sevilla (6-3) in a co-main event flyweight MMA bout while a women strawweight duel is set between Jomary Torres and undefeated Mariane Mariano.

Rex De Lara meets John Carranza in a featherweight clash and Rhino Casipe squares off with Kervin Lampacan and Marvin Dela Cruz battles Denzel Dimaguila in a battle of flyweights.

The amateur bouts pit Jerald Galangue against Chuckie Ruis at straw weightt and Jan Ilarde against AJ Castellano at heavyweight.

A slap rap battle is also set between Ronmar A. Tubig (South Piezze) and Joneil Deo Destreza (Sirdeo) and John Kenneth Reyes (Cloza Mafia) and Daniel Ray Wiggins (Taz Wiggins).

Information about are available at https://apps.wix.com/place-invites/join-lp/b4e05b90-55a0-40a8-8fac-17ccf4a2c074?ref=pre_banner_top, while tickets are available at www.urcc.online.

For more information about nuebe gaming and Highlands Coffee, go to https://nuebegaming.ph/ and https://www.highlandscoffee.com.ph/