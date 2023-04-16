HONOR starts opening experience stores nationwide, unveils limited-edition HONOR X9a 5G Midnight Black 

byBMPlus
April 16, 2023
2 minute read
HONOR GTM Manager Steven Yan, Vice President Stephen Cheng, HONOR Star Sanya Lopez, Brand Marketing Manager Joepy Libo-on, and PR Manager Pao Oga
HONOR Philippines, the leading global provider of smart devices, celebrates the opening of the first-ever HONOR Experience Store at SM Fairview, 3/F Cyberzone. 

“In just four months this year, HONOR has introduced four new HONOR X series devices that truly uplifted the lifestyle of our consumers. Aside from that, we’ve expanded our brand presence and partnerships with our dealers, establishing more than 500 kiosks across the country,” said Stephen Cheng, HONOR Philippines Vice President. 

Experience HONOR nationwide

In addition to HONOR’s early feat, the leading technology brand has officially announced the opening of experience stores in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao targeting at least 100 experience stores to unveil by the end of the year. 

“We truly felt the support of our HONOR fans that’s why, starting today, April 15, we will commence at opening HONOR Experience Stores nationwide to provide the best service to our consumers,” added by Mr. Cheng.

Here is the upcoming schedule of HONOR Experience Store Openings :

image.png

Undeniably stunning in Midnight Black 

Due to popular demand, the limited-edition HONOR X9a 5G Midnight Black is finally here!  This crowd-favorite sports a 120Hz Premium OLED Curved Display bringing users a large screen with an impressive screen-to-body ratio. HONOR X9a 5G has an impressive 64 MP Super Triple Camera and a 2-Day Battery Life.

image.png

To get first dibs on this viral smartphone, visit the HONOR Experience Store in SM Fairview or any HONOR kiosk and partner dealer store near you to reserve. HONOR X9a 5G Midnight Black will officially be available on April 20 including your favorite online stores Shopee (https://bit.ly/3oh9VGt), Lazada (https://bit.ly/3L0VuyT), and TikTok Shop (https://vt.tiktok.com/ZS8WXk7ow/), priced at P16,990.

Total
Author
BMPlus
Being business-savvy should be fun, attainable and A+. BMPlus is BusinessMirror's digital arm with practical tips & success stories for aspiring and thriving millennial entrepreneurs.

