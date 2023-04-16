Highlands Ladies tourney benefits Sisters of Mary

THE Highlands Ladies Cup’s return on April 29 at Tagaytay Midlands and Lucky 9 courses will offer players of all genders the chance to not only have a fun round of golf but also a meaningful opportunity to help the less fortunate.

The organizing Tagaytay Highlands Ladies Chapter (THLC) is earmarking part of the tournament proceeds for the Sisters of Mary boys’ and girls’ town center in Silang, Cavite, as part of its commitment to help the underprivileged youths fulfill their dreams.

“Sisters of Mary is such a positive force in helping kids from low income families have a chance at a better future,” Highlands Ladies Sports captain Sandy Romualdez said. “They need all the help they can get because it’s expensive to run the school.”

The center has flourished to four school campuses, two each in Cavite and Cebu, from its modest beginnings in 1985 in Sta. Mesa, Manila funded through local and global philanthropy.

The schools’ viable curriculum has motivated the Highlands team to make the Silang campuses as its perennial beneficiary.

Initiated by the late Msgr. Aloysius Schwartz, a diocesan priest who suffered from ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease) and two Korean nuns, the school’s mission—inspired by the Virgin of the Poor—aims to provide high quality secondary education intensive on vocational technical curriculum.

Since the congregation’s founding in 1964 in Busan, Korea, the feast day of the Assumption, it has expanded to the Philippines, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala and Brazil. The “active contemplatives” continue to inculcate the “Martha and Mary” attitudes, balancing practical realities of life with the spiritual, to their students.

“During the pandemic, we didn’t host any fund-raiser but we continued our humble donation to the school,” said tournament chair Dionne Cu.

Team president Rosalind Wee also said she is “impressed that the school holds financial literacy training for the school kids.”

The sold-out tournament, to be played under the System 36 format, is backed by Diamond sponsors W Group Inc., Willie Ocier, Agrikultura and CWC Intl Corp. with CLC Marketing Ventures Corp., Parola Maritime Corp, Powerball Gaming, Miniso PH and SM Department Store making up the Platinum sponsors list.

Other supporters are Gold sponsors Morínga-O2 and Regent Travel, Silver backers Mercedes Benz, ComWorks, SM Development Corp., Kaiser Intl Health Group, Olive Tree Corp., SM Prime Holdings and Hotel Kimberly, Tagaytay.

The hole-in-one Sponsors are Club Car, GAOC Dental, Cobra LTDx set of irons and a “barkada” package for four at Dumaguete’s Blue Ternate Dive and Resort, including PAL round trip tickets for four courtesy of Regent Travel.

The Bronze sponsors are UNMEAT, KojiSan, Maxicare, WeeCom Developer, Princess Katigbak, Faye Celones, GM Eloah Agrocrops Co., RCW Construction & Dev’t Corp., ELTX Logistics Corp., Foto Medestomas, Petron Fuel ECards, H&E Multimix Mfg., Prime Star Distributors Inc., RGO Lab & Industrial Diagnostic Center, Concrete Másters Inc., Manila Bankers Life Ins Corp., Morning Glory Co Inc., MANGO, Omniversal Assurance Agency Corp., Wilcon, Asia Cargo Container Line Inc., Filhome builders, Koten Phils, Davies Paint, Ayala Premiere, Orocan, Asia Brewery, Dae Jang Gum Shabu Shabu, Mathilda Sun, PLDT Enterprise Capital Products, Solid Grid Alternatives, Santi’s Deli, Boysen, Unilever, Bellevue Hotels & Resorts, Anika Island Resorts, Champion, KLIO products, Caraderme Clinic, Kawsek Inc., Capital and Yakult.