First ecotourism travel mart features Asean’s natural heritage

Ecotourism experts, entrepreneurs, travel professionals and environment protection advocates from 25 nations gathered at the five-day International Ecotourism Travel Mart (IETM) in Cavite. The IETM ran early this month at the International School of Sustainable Tourism (ISST). It was open to the public.

The Asean Centre for Biodiversity (ACB), one of the major partners in the event, showcased the rich and unique natural heritage of the Asean through an interactive exhibit featuring the Asean Heritage Parks (AHPs).

Miss Earth 2022 queens visit the Asean biodiversity booth of the Asean Centre for Biodiversity.

AHPs are notable protected areas in the region recognised for their unique biological and ecological diversity that best represent the region. Eighty percent of the 55 AHPs are prime ecotourism destinations in the world; some of which are also declared as Unesco World Heritage Sites.

The exhibit featured biodiversity-based products produced by local communities in some AHPs.

They included eco-print tie-dye scarves by the women of Timbang Jaya village of Indonesia; traditional snacks; Lampung coffee; Jore coffee from Gunung Leuser National Park; stingless bee pure honey; and Bandek krimer, or ginger milk tea, from Sumatra, Indonesia.

The manufacturing of these products was supported by a joint sustainable livelihood initiative by the ACB and the German Development Bank called the ACB Small Grants Programme.

Biodiversity, tourism sectors unite

The last two years of lockdowns and quarantine due to Covid-19 has forced people to re-examine their relationship with nature.

“It was like the universe pressed humanity’s pause button and gave the earth a chance to breathe and heal itself. Most of us have witnessed in person or through social media, how wild animals have started to reappear and thrive in areas where they haven’t been seen for a long while,” said ACB Executive Director Theresa Mundita Lim.

“But then, it seems like this was centuries ago now. Vaccines and newer, less fatal Covid variants have rendered most of us immune and allowed us to physically interact once again, and increase our mobility. We are now experiencing the so-called ‘revenge travel,’” she added.

Lim explained that although this is the ideal time to promote ecotourism, people need to be more mindful of how we manage our tourism and tourism-related activities to prevent irreversibly harming the main attractions—our wildlife and their natural habitats.

“Blessed with natural wonders and unique wildlife, the Asean countries can indeed work together to make ecotourism one of the region’s main drivers of growth,” she said.

If implemented properly, ecotourism can contribute toward reducing the rate of biodiversity loss and become one of the region’s demonstrable examples of nature-positive industries, contributing immensely to achieving other benefits such as climate resiliency, health and wellness, and food and water security, Lim added.

The ACB has been initiating efforts to mainstream biodiversity in regional tourism strategies. Its support to AHPs includes promoting biodiversity-based enterprises such as ecotourism, which not only generates livelihoods but enhances environmental awareness and contributes to management effectiveness, as well.

As reflected in this year’s Asean theme, “Asean Matters: the epicentrum of growth,” the ACB stands ready to work with the tourism industry in the region in building a shared value that will transform Asean into a global hub for sustainable nature tourism,” Lim said.

With the intent of working closely with the tourism sector to promote sustainable and responsible ecotourism practices, the ACB supported the IETM.

Philippines’ Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco addressed the IETM opening ceremony with a call for sharing of best practices and continued learning to achieve tourism sustainability, while the country presents its ecotourism offerings to a world that seeks out responsible travel.

The IETM was organized by the ISST and was co-hosted by the municipality of Silang, Cavite, the ACB, the Departments of Tourism, and of Trade and Industry (DTI), Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc., Tourism Promotions Board, and the Southeast Asian Regional Center for Graduate Study and Research in Agriculture.

It had three major components: the Travel Mart, the Ecotourism Forum and the Marketplace.

Travel Mart exhibitors were travel agencies and eco-friendly hotels and resorts. The Marketplace sold local and sustainable products that featured livelihood component of recycling efforts of participating companies.

The DTI brought regional groups to present their best products in accordance with environmental programs.

The Miss Earth 2022 queens joined the event and were the newest additions to the Asean’s voices of biodiversity as part of “We Are Asean Biodiversity” campaign.

Image credits: Searca , ACB





