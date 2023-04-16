BOSS BABE | Karencitta returns, with a ‘BLOW!’ this time

The COVID-19 pandemic was one of the stumbling blocks for Karencitta in releasing new songs, since her 2019 release of album “Cebuana Persuasion.” It was where she gained popularity as an artist, especially with the track “Cebuana” that gained her popularity.

This time, Karencitta returns, still embracing her brand as a “boss babe” with the single “BLOW!”

“[Blow] encourages young girls to really be inspired and empowered by this uplifting dance track,” she said.

She added, “BLOW!” is also about embracing her brand as Karencitta, which is “to empower young girls and be a boss babe.”

Karencitta explained that the title is inspired by “that internal feeling na I can’t wait to go out there and meet my fans and do what I usually do back in the day.”

“BLOW!” was foremost inspired by her Cebuana roots, particularly the Sinulog Festival she never missed out on in Cebu.

Karencitta reflects, “I guess that just really molded me today, like all the musical elements used by the live bands… is ingrained into the way I create [music], it’s part of my process. There’s a lot of bells, heavy drums.”

“Sinulog is also about having fun also… and everyone coming together, which encapsulates my brand also as Karencitta,” she added.

Karencitta started writing the song around November 2022, in preparation for releasing it at the same time of Sinulog Festival, which is celebrated annually every third Sunday of January.

“BLOW!” was released last January 8, and a remix version featuring local artists Zae and Tiffany Lhei was released on March 24.

Still a boss babe

On her hiatus during the pandemic, Karencitta shared, “Being locked down during the pandemic… was really difficult to get that creative juice out of me, but the thing is you have to have discipline as an artist. You have to sit down and just try to write even just one verse per day.”

According to her, sitting down and just consistently working “at least one verse per day” is what differentiates a disciplined artist from an undisciplined artist.

Asked which one is she of the two, Karencitta proudly proclaims herself as a disciplined artist.

She said, “It’s all about work ethic, craft, and determination at the end of the day to survive in this volatile industry.”

She announces to release more music in the future, collaborating with fellow local artists. She enthused, “I’m so excited because ‘yung mga ka-collaborate ko, mga ‘lodi’ ko talaga. I really respect these artists, I’ve been dreaming and dying to be collaborating with them.”

She shares their plan on releasing five new songs this year, with local collaborations, and assures her listeners to hear “new styles from Karencitta.” She hints of a love song awaiting to be released.

Asked about her message for fellow women, Karencitta imparts, “Thank you for all of the support that you have given me… maraming salamat. Due to the world changing so fast, it is important that we educate ourselves. Education is very essential to be able to survive in any industry at the end of the day. Don’t forget where you come from. Stick to your roots. Try to bridge the gap between your roots and what you do, whatever profession you choose. Enjoy the whole process.”

“BLOW!” is available on all music-streaming platforms.