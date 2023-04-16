Bishop voices alarm over ‘escalating’ mining activities on Homonhon

byCBCP News
April 16, 2023
1 minute read
A mining site on Homonhon Island.
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0

BORONGAN CITY—Bishop Crispin Varquez of the Diocese of Borongan in Samar raised alarm over what he described as “escalated” mining operations in the historic island of Homonhon off Guiuan town in Eastern Samar province.

The bishop recently issued a statement, saying they are “very much disturbed” by what is happening on the island, where Christian faith first arrived in the Philippines 502 years ago.

The diocese said there are currently at least four mining companies operating on Homonhon, which is known for its vast deposits of nickel and chromite.

“Their immediate and negative effects on the communities and the natural environment are very alarming,” Varquez said.

He called on government leaders and concerned agencies to take action on the matter. CBCP News

Image credits: Este News



Este News
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Total
0
Shares
Author
CBCP News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Article

Panaon Island, a rare, precious gem

byJonathan L. Mayuga
April 16, 2023

Related Posts

Read more
2 minute read

Easter just started; lasts for 50 days

WASHINGTON D.C.—Catholics recognize Easter or Resurrection Sunday—when Christ rises from the dead after sacrificing his life for all of humanity—as the first Sunday after the first full moon on or after the spring equinox. But, as it turns out, they can continue saying “Happy Easter” into the later days of May.

byBusinessMirror
April 8, 2023