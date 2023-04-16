Bishop voices alarm over ‘escalating’ mining activities on Homonhon

BORONGAN CITY—Bishop Crispin Varquez of the Diocese of Borongan in Samar raised alarm over what he described as “escalated” mining operations in the historic island of Homonhon off Guiuan town in Eastern Samar province.

The bishop recently issued a statement, saying they are “very much disturbed” by what is happening on the island, where Christian faith first arrived in the Philippines 502 years ago.

The diocese said there are currently at least four mining companies operating on Homonhon, which is known for its vast deposits of nickel and chromite.

“Their immediate and negative effects on the communities and the natural environment are very alarming,” Varquez said.

He called on government leaders and concerned agencies to take action on the matter. CBCP News

Image credits: Este News





